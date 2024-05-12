Premier League and Championship latest news, odds and reaction: Arsenal 12-5 for title after beating Manchester United

Arsenal ensured that the Premier League title race will go down to the final fixtures next Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

A first-half goal by Leandro Trossard proved to be enough for the Gunners, who had been 3-1 for the title before the game kicked off but are now 12-5 with bet365 to pip City to the title.

Had Arsenal been beaten in Manchester, City could have wrapped up a fourth successive league title on Tuesday night when they visit the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham. City are 2-5 to win that game but may go into the final matches either two points ahead, trailing by three on goal difference if they draw or one point behind Arsenal if they lose to Spurs.

Both title contenders are at home on the final day, with City 1-10 to beat West Ham and Arsenal 1-5 to overcome Everton at the Emirates.

United had been 12-1 to secure a top-six finish before the match, but that is effectively beyond their reach now.

There was some good news for Manchester United, though, as they clinched the Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley with a 4-0 victory against Tottenham.

Earlier in the day, the first legs of the two Championship playoff semi-finals were played but no goals were scored in either contest.

Leeds are 1-4 with bet365 and BoyleSports to qualify for the final from their tie against Norwich after holding the Canaries to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road, while Southampton also kept a clean sheet on the road to deny West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Saints are 2-5 to reach Wembley with the Baggies on offer at 19-10 with BoyleSports.

Leeds head the promotion betting market at a general 11-8, with Southampton 6-4 to return to the top flight after just a one-year absence. West Brom are 13-2 with Coral and Ladbrokes to go up, while Norwich are the outsiders at a general 7-1.

Crawley are 4-5 favourites to win promotion from League Two after thrashing Milton Keynes Dons 8-1 on aggregate in their semi-final. They will face Crewe at Wembley, with the Railwaymen 6-5 with bet365 to return to the third tier after two seasons in the basement division of the EFL.