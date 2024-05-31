Betfair are offering new customers 40-1 boosted odds for Jude Bellingham to have 1 or more shots on target during the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley on Saturday.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

You can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid in the Champions League final at 8pm on Saturday, June 1, live on TNT Sports 1

Best bets

Ian Maatsen to be shown a card

2pts 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ferland Mendy to be shown a card

1pt 11-2 bet365

Rodrygo to be first goalscorer

1pt 6-1 general

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid player to be carded best bets

Ian Maatsen's loan move from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund has worked out pretty well for a player whose first start of the season came in an 2-1 EFL Cup second-round win over AFC Wimbledon.

Maatsen returns to London for the Champions League final against Real Madrid and he looks a big price to be shown a card, just as he was against the League Two Wombles at the end of August.

He had already been booked against Luton in the Premier League, despite coming on in the 86th minute, and was cautioned in three of his first four Bundesliga appearances after joining BVB in January.

The Dutch left-back has been an ever-present in the knockout stages for Dortmund, picking up yellow cards in the away legs against PSV and Atletico Madrid and the home semi-final win over Paris St-Germain.

Maatsen's Real Madrid counterpart Ferland Mendy could also find himself in trouble with referee Slavko Vincic as he tries to subdue Jadon Sancho, another man who is loving life on loan at Dortmund.

Sancho completed an astonishing 12 dribbles in the first leg against PSG, whose players managed 13 between them, and opposing left-back Nuno Mendes had to make seven tackles over the two legs.

Mendy received five yellow cards in 21 La Liga starts this term and was also booked on his last visit to England, in the quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

Real's Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham dominate the goalscorer markets but the other member of their attacking triumvirate should not be overlooked.

Rodrygo scored ten league goals this season and has been even more productive in the Champions League, averaging 3.2 shots per game and finding the net five times in 11 starts.

He scored in the 14th and 12th minutes of the quarter-final tie against trophy favourites City and is worth backing to break the deadlock in the final.

