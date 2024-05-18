When to bet and where to watch

Arsenal vs Everton

TNT Sports 1, Sunday 4pm

Brentford vs Newcastle

Sunday 4pm

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Sky Sports Arena & Sky Sports Football, Sunday 4pm

Best bets

Declan Rice to score or register an assist

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Lewis Hall to have two or more shots

2pts 7-4 Hills

Dominic Solanke to score at any time

2pts 15-8 bet365, Boyles

Over 3.5 cards in Chelsea v Bournemouth

2pts 21-20 Betfair, Paddy Power

Player props preview

Arsenal vs Everton

All eyes will be on Manchester for Arsenal and their fans as they have to hope West Ham can deny Pep Guardiola’s team to open the door for the Gunners to secure their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side must get the better of Everton themselves however and the Toffees are in solid form, winning four of their last five.

Arsenal have won a record-breaking 27 league games this season though and summer signing Declan Rice has been key to that tally.

Rice has chipped in with seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League and is worth backing to find the net or lay a goal on for a teammate in this blockbuster clash.

Brentford vs Newcastle

Newcastle need to avoid any slip-ups against Brentford if they are to keep their hopes of European football alive and they will fancy their chances against a team with little to play for.

Lewis Hall impressed against Manchester United on Wednesday and the former Chelsea man has now registered at least two shots in his last four outings.

The return of Joelinton to the away team’s midfield means the Magpies’ full backs will have more freedom to attack and Hall looks a big price to have two or more shots again.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth can still finish in the top half of the Premier League table so this is no dead rubber for them and they will be hoping ex-Chelsea man Dominic Solanke can come back to haunt his former employers.

The 26-year-old has 19 Premier League goals this season and could add to that tally against a Chelsea side that have seen six of their last seven at home go over 3.5 goals.

The Blues also top the charts for most cards dished out this term, picking up 111, and there could be plenty of bookings in this game despite cards generally going down on the final day.

Chelsea need a result to confirm Europa League football and if they are chasing the game at any point, the referee could be busy. Take over 3.5 cards to be shown in what could become a testy affair.

