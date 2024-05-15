Premier League latest news, odds and reaction: Arsenal 9-1 for final-day title triumph

Manchester City are 1-12 to seal their fourth straight Premier League title after Tuesday's tense 2-0 victory away to Tottenham.

Erling Haaland scored both goals for the Citizens, whose substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega made a crucial late save to deny Heung-Min Son, and they will kick off Sunday's final round of fixtures with a two-point lead over Arsenal.

The Gunners, 12-5 for the title after last weekend's 1-0 win at Manchester United, are out to 9-1 following City's victory over Spurs.

They need to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and hope that 1-9 shots City drop points at home to 20-1 outsiders West Ham.

Pep Guardiola's men had been 4-5 to win the league at the start of the season and Mikel Arteta's Gunners were next in the betting at 5-1. The City-Arsenal straight forecast, a winning bet in 2022-23, was a 9-2 chance ante-post.

City's dramatic title triumphs in 2011-12 and 2021-22 were sealed by 3-2 final-day victories over QPR and Aston Villa and that correct score can be backed at 28-1 with bet365 and Hills when they host the Hammers on Sunday.

Tuesday's defeat for Tottenham ensured Villa's qualification for next season's Champions League. Unai Emery's side were 10-1 for a top-four finish at the start of the campaign but they have outperformed several more fancied runners in that market, including 4-5 Manchester United, 13-8 shots Newcastle and Chelsea and 7-2 Spurs.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.