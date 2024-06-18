Racing Post logo
Premier League

Premier League fixtures, dates and schedule for the 2024-25 season: plus a BetMGM free bets offer

Champions Manchester City head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the standout fixture on the opening weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season

When does the 2024-25 Premier League season start?

The Premier League season starts on Friday, August 16, when Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford.

Premier League matchday one fixtures

Friday August 16
Manchester United vs Fulham, 8pm

Saturday August 17
Ipswich vs Liverpool, 12.30pm
Arsenal vs Wolves, 3pm
Everton vs Brighton, 3pm
Newcastle vs Southampton, 3pm
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth, 3pm
West Ham vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm

Sunday August 18
Brentford vs Crystal Palace, 2pm
Chelsea vs Manchester City, 4.30pm

Monday August 19
Leicester vs Tottenham, 8pm

Premier League fixture news

Manchester City will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the standout fixture of the first weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign.

The schedule was released for the new season yesterday and the defending champions are 4-5 with Coral and Ladbrokes to open up with a victory in west London on Sunday August 18.

The first match of the season will see Fulham travel to Manchester United on Friday August 16. The Cottagers are 5-1 with BoyleSports to secure back-to-back victories at Old Trafford having won 2-1 there in February.

It looks set to be a baptism of fire for the promoted sides with Ipswich entertaining Liverpool at Portman Road in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off on August 17.

The Reds are 4-11 with bet365, Coral and Ladbrokes to start life under new boss Arne Slot in the right manner, while the Tractor Boys are a general 15-2 to mark their return to the top flight with a huge shock.

Championship champions Leicester will host the first Monday Night Football match of the season on August 19 and are 9-2 to get the better of 5-6 Tottenham, while Southampton are 6-1 to win on their testing trip to Newcastle in their first fixture after promotion as playoff winners.

Arsenal are 4-11 to begin with a win at home to Wolves as they look to go one better than last season’s second-placed finish.

