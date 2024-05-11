Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction, betting tips and odds: get 40-1 on Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target

Paddy Power are offering new customers 40-1 for Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target in Manchester United vs Arsenal.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

You can watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League at 4.30pm on Sunday May 12, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Arsenal -1 goal handicap

2pts 19-20 Paddy Power

Manchester United vs Arsenal odds

Manchester United 13-2

Arsenal 4-11

Draw 24-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United vs Arsenal predictions

Arsenal are two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after the Citizens' 4-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday and Mikel Arteta's men can ill-afford to make any mistakes when they travel to Old Trafford to face historic rivals Manchester United.

The Gunners have a terrible record in this fixture, managing just one win in their last 16 Premier League visits to the red half of Manchester, and that came in November 2020 when fans were absent.

However, as supporters of both clubs know, things have changed quickly and, title pressure aside, there is no reason for Arsenal to fear a United team who have looked woeful in recent outings.

Sixteen years ago, a 4-0 drubbing for Manchester United at Crystal Palace would have sent the nation into shock and caused Sir Alex Ferguson to get the hairdryer out but these days nobody bats an eyelid at that sort of result, showing just how far the Red Devils have fallen.

The gulf between the pair has arguably never been greater, suggesting Arsenal's dismal record at the Theatre of Dreams – or should that now be nightmares? – will soon be a thing of the past.

The Gunners have taken 43 points from the last 48 available in the Premier League while the Red Devils have managed just one win in their last seven league games, with that sole success coming against basement boys Sheffield United in a match which saw Erik ten Hag's side go behind twice.

Unlike Ten Hag, Arteta is really getting a tune out of his title-contending Gunners. The Spaniard has masterminded a 3-2 victory in the north London derby, a 5-0 thrashing of rivals Chelsea and a comfortable 3-0 win over improving Bournemouth in the past two weeks, and it is difficult to envisage them letting up against their disjointed hosts.

Arsenal have netted 27 goals in their last eight away games in the Premier League with Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard all in fine scoring form.

United, meanwhile, have shipped 16 goals in their dismal seven-match run and, with a number of key defenders still absent, their makeshift backline could fail to prevent this from getting ugly.

A veteran centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans does not look up to Premier League standard and a visit from Arsenal's in-form attack should put them under enormous pressure.

The Red Devils have conceded 13 times from set-pieces this season, the seventh-worst record in the division, and have also shipped five league goals to counter-attacks, the joint-third most in the Premier League.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have netted a league-high 20 goals from set-pieces and seven times on the counter, the joint-third most in the division. With so many avenues to exploit and so many stars at his disposal, Arteta could inflict a heavy defeat on the sorry Red Devils.

Ten of the Gunners' last 12 league wins have come by at least two goals and they won 3-1 in the reverse fixture, so it seems likely the visitors will continue their title charge with a comfortable victory in Manchester, all-but ending their hosts' chances of a top-six finish in the process.

Key stat

Ten of Arsenal's last 12 Premier League wins have been by two goals or more

Manchester United vs Arsenal team news

Manchester United

Mason Mount has joined Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Willy Kambwala and Harry Maguire on the sidelines. The game comes too soon for Lisandro Martinez but Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford should be available having trained throughout the week.

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been labelled as doubts by Mikel Arteta, but neither of their issues are thought to be serious and both should feature in some capacity.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Casemiro, Evans, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Amrabat, Wheatley, Diallo, Eriksen, Antony, Collyer, Amass.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Timber, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Vieira, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Casemiro

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Declan Rice

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Manchester United vs Arsenal bet builder predictions

Arsenal to win

The Gunners have won their last four games, with three of those coming to nil, while United have just one win in eight

Declan Rice to score or assist

The England star has one goal and three assists in his last three appearances and netted in the reverse fixture

Casemiro to commit two or more fouls

The Brazilian has struggled at centre-back and may be forced to bring down Arsenal's talented attackers on a few occasions

Pays out at 13-2 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.