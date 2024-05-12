Aston Villa vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and odds: Another setback awaits out-of-sorts Villa
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Aston Villa vs Liverpool. Plus a £40 BetMGM free bet offer
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool
You can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the Premier League at 8pm on Monday May 13, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League
Match prediction & best bet
Liverpool
3pts 3-4 bet365
Aston Villa vs Liverpool odds
Aston Villa 16-5
Liverpool 3-4
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Aston Villa vs Liverpool predictions
Jurgen Klopp's final away foray as Liverpool manager takes him to Villa Park on Monday night and the Reds can deny Aston Villa the chance to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.
A win for Unai Emery's Villa would give them an unassailable seven-point lead over Tottenham who are fifth but the home side's form is a major cause for concern.
Villa lost both legs of their Europa Conference League semi-final with Olympiakos, losing 4-2 at home and 2-0 in Piraeus, either side of a 1-0 defeat to Brighton in their last Premier League outing.
They were also held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea in their last Premier League home game - a match they nearly lost - and they have won just one of their last six contests in all competitions.
The hosts appear to have lost their shine at Villa Park, where their last 12 games have produced five wins, two draws and five defeats.
The season appears to be catching up to Emery's side, who are also not helped by a raft of injuries heading into Monday's encounter.
Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are among those set to miss out, while Youri Tielemans, Alex Moreno and Nicolo Zaniolo will all be assessed.
Villa famously trounced Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park in October 2020 but have lost six and drawn one of their subsequent seven matches against the Reds, including a 3-0 loss at Anfield in September.
Manchester City's 4-0 drubbing of Fulham on Saturday ensured Liverpool were mathematically erased from the Premier League title race and the focus in the club's last two matches will be on giving Klopp a suitable send-off.
It has by no means been a disastrous campaign for the Reds and their 4-2 win over Tottenham last time out will have restored some confidence.
There is no doubt that Liverpool are at their best when on their own patch but only Manchester City (13) and Arsenal (12) have won more games on the road than the nine by Klopp's side in 2023-24.
With little other than pride left to play for, Liverpool could benefit from a release of pressure.
And while Klopp did not give much away regarding team news in his press conference on Friday, Liverpool's squad is in much better shape than Villa's and they look like a solid bet to prevail in the Midlands.
Key stat
Aston Villa have won just one of their last six games in all competitions.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool team news
Aston Villa
Youri Tielemans, Alex Moreno and Nicolo Zaniolo will be assessed, while Morgan Rogers is a doubt and Emiliano Buendia, Boubacar Kamara, Tyrone Mings and Jack Ramsey will all miss out.
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp did not provide a fitness update on Friday but Diogo Jota, Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Thiago and Joel Matip are all likely to be unavailable.
Probable teams
Aston Villa (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Duran, Watkins.
Subs: Carlos, Konsa, Chambers, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman.
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Gomez, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Jones, Gravenberch, Bradley.
Inside info
Aston Villa
Star man Ollie Watkins
Top scorer Ollie Watkins
Penalty taker Douglas Luiz
Card magnet Douglas Luiz
Assist ace Ollie Watkins
Set-piece aerial threat Clement Lenglet
Liverpool
Star man Mo Salah
Top scorer Mo Salah
Penalty taker Mo Salah
Card magnet Wataru Endo
Assist ace Mo Salah
Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk
Aston Villa vs Liverpool bet builder predictions
Liverpool to win
Aston Villa have faltered with three successive defeats in all competitions and they should be opposed against Liverpool, who can prevail in their final away fixture under Jurgen Klopp.
Mo Salah to score at any time
Mo Salah took his Premier League goal tally for the season to 18 with his strike against Tottenham last time out and he can net at Villa Park.
Douglas Luiz to be booked
Douglas Luiz has been shown 11 yellow cards in the Premier League this term and, up against an industrious Reds midfield, he could again go into the book.
Pays out at 13-2 with bet365
Published on 12 May 2024inPremier League
Last updated 12:36, 12 May 2024
