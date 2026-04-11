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Luton vs Stockport: Wembley glory awaits Wilshere's team in battle of Hatters
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy: Posh making progress under new boss Williams
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Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has picked out an 11-8 selection from Wednesday's EFL Trophy clash
Football
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 4-5 World Cup qualifying play
EFL Trophy
Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has an 11-10 EFL Trophy punt
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Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 19-20 National League play
EFL Trophy
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EFL Trophy
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 6-10 EFL Trophy fancy
EFL Trophy
Birmingham vs Peterborough predictions: Back big-spending Blues for EFL Trophy triumph
EFL Trophy
Wrexham vs Peterborough predictions, betting tips and odds: Red Dragons to set up Hollywood final
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Birmingham vs Bradford predictions, betting tips and odds: Blues can secure Wembley place
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Tuesday's Championship and EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips
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Bradford v Wycombe predictions, betting odds and tips
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Blackpool v Peterborough predictions, betting odds and tips: Posh problems could increase
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EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips: Wanderers fancied for victory
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EFL Trophy and National League predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow at Pride Park
EFL Trophy
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL Trophy
Expert EFL Trophy and National League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Tipping columns
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Tipping columns
Expert EFL Trophy predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL Trophy
Home
Sport
Football
Luton vs Stockport: Wembley glory awaits Wilshere's team in battle of Hatters
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy: Posh making progress under new boss Williams
EFL Trophy
Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has picked out an 11-8 selection from Wednesday's EFL Trophy clash
Football
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 4-5 World Cup qualifying play
EFL Trophy
Football Bet Of The Day: Aaron Ashley has picked out an 11-8 selection from Wednesday's EFL Trophy clash
Football
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 4-5 World Cup qualifying play
EFL Trophy
Football Bet Of The Day: Jamie Griffith has an 11-10 EFL Trophy punt
Football
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 19-20 National League play
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy and National League predictions, betting odds and tips
EFL Trophy
Football Bet Of The Day: Henry Hardwicke has a 6-10 EFL Trophy fancy
EFL Trophy
Birmingham vs Peterborough predictions: Back big-spending Blues for EFL Trophy triumph
EFL Trophy
Wrexham vs Peterborough predictions, betting tips and odds: Red Dragons to set up Hollywood final
EFL Trophy
Birmingham vs Bradford predictions, betting tips and odds: Blues can secure Wembley place
EFL Trophy
Tuesday's Championship and EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips
Championship
EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips
EFL Trophy
Tuesday's EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy outright and match predictions, betting odds and tips
EFL Trophy
Bradford v Wycombe predictions, betting odds and tips
EFL Trophy
Blackpool v Peterborough predictions, betting odds and tips: Posh problems could increase
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips: Wanderers fancied for victory
EFL Trophy
EFL Trophy and National League predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow at Pride Park
EFL Trophy
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL Trophy
Expert EFL Trophy and National League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Tipping columns
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
Tipping columns
Expert EFL Trophy predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL Trophy
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