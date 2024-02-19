Blackpool v Peterborough predictions, betting odds and tips: Posh problems could increase
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Blackpool v Peterborough in the EFL Trophy semi-final on Tuesday.
Where to watch Blackpool v Peterborough
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday
Best bet
Blackpool
1pt 11-8 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral
Blackpool v Peterborough odds
Blackpool 11-8
Peterborough 2-1
Draw 23-10
Odds correct at time of publishing
Blackpool v Peterborough predictions
Blackpool were 2-1 winners at Peterborough in Saturday's League One fixture and they can overcome the same opposition at Bloomfield Road in the first of this week's EFL Trophy semi-finals.
The Tangerines have work to do in the League One promotion race with six points separating them from the top six, but they have been generally strong at home, losing just four of 24 matches in all competitions.
Blackpool's weekend victory at Peterborough was sealed by Karamoko Dembele's deflected injury-time strike, but it was a fair enough outcome after they dominated the final 30 minutes and won the shot count 17 to 14.
Peterborough are fifth in the league but they are going through their worst run of the season and appear in danger of missing out on the playoffs.
Posh manager Darren Ferguson will select a strong side in an effort to stop the rot, but his team are short of confidence and may see their losing sequence extend to five games.
Key stat
Peterborough have lost their last four matches
Published on 19 February 2024inEFL Trophy
Last updated 13:51, 19 February 2024
