EFL Trophy

Blackpool v Peterborough predictions, betting odds and tips: Posh problems could increase

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Blackpool v Peterborough in the EFL Trophy semi-final on Tuesday.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley can lead his team to the EFL Trophy final
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley can lead his team to the EFL Trophy finalCredit: Kevin Barnes - CameraSport

Where to watch Blackpool v Peterborough

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Blackpool
1pt 11-8 bet365, BoyleSports, Coral

Blackpool v Peterborough odds

Blackpool 11-8
Peterborough 2-1
Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Blackpool v Peterborough predictions

Blackpool were 2-1 winners at Peterborough in Saturday's League One fixture and they can overcome the same opposition at Bloomfield Road in the first of this week's EFL Trophy semi-finals.

The Tangerines have work to do in the League One promotion race with six points separating them from the top six, but they have been generally strong at home, losing just four of 24 matches in all competitions.

Blackpool's weekend victory at Peterborough was sealed by Karamoko Dembele's deflected injury-time strike, but it was a fair enough outcome after they dominated the final 30 minutes and won the shot count 17 to 14.

Peterborough are fifth in the league but they are going through their worst run of the season and appear in danger of missing out on the playoffs.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson will select a strong side in an effort to stop the rot, but his team are short of confidence and may see their losing sequence extend to five games.

Key stat

Peterborough have lost their last four matches

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport

Published on 19 February 2024inEFL Trophy

Last updated 13:51, 19 February 2024

