EFL Trophy and National League predictions, betting odds and tips: Goals should flow at Pride Park

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7pm

Best bets

Both teams to score in Derby v Bradford

1pt 8-11 bet365, Hills, Power

Barnet

1pt 3-4 Coral

Tuesday's EFL Trophy third round and National League predictions

There are some big clubs through to the third round of the EFL Trophy including League One highflyers Derby and League Two Bradford, who should serve up an entertaining spectacle at Pride Park Stadium.

Derby manager Paul Warne steered Rotherham to EFL Trophy success in 2022 and will hope to repeat the trick with the Rams, although his team will be tested by Bradford, who have impressed in earlier rounds.

Bradford finished top of their group after rounding things off with a 5-1 win at home to League One Barnsley.

The Bantams' potent front two, Tyler Smith and Andy Cook, were on target against the Tykes and they can contribute to another high-scoring game with goals for both teams.

National League promotion-chasers Barnet have won nine of 13 home league games and they should be too strong for mid-table Dagenham and Redbridge at the Hive.

The third-placed Bees have won their last two home games without conceding and they should see off the Daggers, who have gone five matches without keeping a clean sheet.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.