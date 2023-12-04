Expert EFL Trophy predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Tuesday's EFL Trophy predictions

Bristol Rovers ended their search for a new manager on Friday with the appointment of Matt Taylor and they can make a successful start under the new regime with an EFL Trophy success against Crawley.

Taylor's debut in the Rovers dugout was delayed by the postponement of Saturday's FA Cup second round tie at Crewe. But the free weekend will have afforded Taylor some valuable time to adjust to his new surroundings and it may encourage him to select a stronger line-up against Crawley than would otherwise have been the case.

League One success will be Taylor's priority but several of his Rovers' key players may need some game time and that could spell bad news for Crawley, who have been going through a sticky patch.

Crawley were among the early front runners in League Two but they have slipped back into the pack following six defeats in their last nine league fixtures.

The Red Devils were beaten 3-1 at Notts County a week ago and they may struggle to cope with the Pirates, who will be eager to get their new gaffer off to a winning start.

Bolton are one of the strongest teams in the competition and can further their bid for Wembley glory by defeating League One rivals Port Vale.

The Trotters should stretch their ten-match unbeaten run against Vale, who may rest a few first-choice players for their second fixture of a hectic nine-game month.

