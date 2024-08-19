EFL Trophy outright and match predictions, betting odds and tips: Millers can make their mark

Where to watch

EFL Trophy outright and match predictions

Rotherham lifted the EFL Trophy in 2021-22, which was their last season as a League One club, and they look overpriced 14-1 shots to repeat the feat in the 2024-25 campaign.

The EFL Trophy commences this week with 12 group matches, including Rotherham's Northern Group H clash with Mansfield at the New York Stadium.

The Millers will be keen to begin in positive fashion as they seek to atone for a slow start to their League One campaign which has brought a defeat and a draw in their first two matches.

A majority of managers use fringe players for the early stages of cup competitions and Rotherham's Steve Evans is no different.

Evans made seven changes for Rotherham's EFL Cup first-round tie at home to Crewe last Tuesday but still watched his team turn in a dominant performance in a 2-1 victory.

Beating divisional rivals Mansfield in the EFL Trophy could be trickier but Rotherham will fancy their chances of securing at least a draw and they will be warm favourites for their other Northern Group H fixtures at home to Newcastle Under-21s and away to League Two Bradford.

Rotherham should have no major problems getting out of the group and their deep squad should give them a good chance of make further progress through the knockout rounds.

Another League One club with an excellent chance of making an impact are third-tier new boys Wrexham, who are housed in Northern Group B alongside Port Vale, Salford and Wolves Under-21s.

The Red Dragons are the only League One side on their section and could dominate even if their manager, Phil Parkinson, decides to rely largely on second-string players.

Parkinson made ten changes for Wrexham's EFL Cup first-round tie away to Sheffield United and watched with plenty of pride as his team succumbed to a respectable 4-2 defeat.

There will not be any teams of Sheffield United's calibre in the EFL Trophy and the drop in class should allow Wrexham enough scope to make an impact.

Getting past the group stage should be straightforward and Wrexham's appetite for the competition is likely to increase with every step they take.

The Welsh side's main focus will be on the league as they strive for a third successive promotion, but they would love to have a decent cup run and the EFL Trophy offers them their best opportunity.

The first match in Wrexham's group takes place this week with Salford City taking on League Two rivals Port Vale at the Peninsula Stadium.

Vale triumphed 2-0 away to Salford in a fourth-tier fixture earlier this month and they look a solid wager to register another victory.

