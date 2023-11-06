Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7pm

Best bets

Bolton

1pt 10-11 bet365 , Betfair , Hills

Wrexham

2pts 7-5 Coral , Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday's EFL and EFL Trophy predictions

Bolton breezed through to the FA Cup second round on Saturday with a 4-0 victory at home to National League Solihull Moors – but gaining promotion from League One is their priority and they can claim an important three points with victory over Shrewsbury.

The Trotters are on a four-game winning streak and impressed at the weekend despite manager Ian Evatt making five changes to his starting line-up.

Confidence is rising and Evatt is in the enviable position of having to choose 11 players from talented squad carrying few injuries at present.

Shrewsbury had some positive injury news at the weekend as key midfielder Jordan Shipley made a goalscoring return from a two-month layoff in a 3-2 FA Cup success at home to Colchester.

However, some of the Shrews' players may feel the effects of a tough shift on a heavy pitch and any drop off in standards could be seized upon by Bolton.

Wrexham and Port Vale are assured of a top-two berth in their EFL Trophy group, so Tuesday's clash at the Racecourse Ground will decide who finishes first and second.

Both teams are likely to make wholesale changes but, despite being a division lower than Vale, Wrexham have the deeper squad and look decent value to make it three EFL Trophy wins from three.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.