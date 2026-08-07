Tipping columns

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Expert EFL Cup predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
EFL predictions and tips from Dan Childs: Our expert has a 7-1 Bet Builder
EFL
Expert EFL predictions from Dan Childs – including a 14-1 Bet Builder
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Saturday's EFL predictions and free football tips
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Tuesday's EFL predictions: Stubborn Stevenage can add to Vale's misery
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
EFL expert Dan Childs has five top tips for Saturday's action – including a 5-2 shot
EFL
Dan Childs: Birmingham ready to enhance their playoff prospects
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals: Morocco to march on
Africa Cup of Nations
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Sunday's EFL predictions and football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Monday's EFL predictions and football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Boxing Day EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
EFL and FA Cup predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Dan Childs's EFL predictions: Canaries face another Carrow Road calamity
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Home
Sport
Football
Expert EFL Cup predictions and free football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
EFL predictions and tips from Dan Childs: Our expert has a 7-1 Bet Builder
EFL
Expert EFL predictions from Dan Childs – including a 14-1 Bet Builder
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions from Dan Childs – including a 14-1 Bet Builder
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Saturday's EFL predictions and free football tips
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Tuesday's EFL predictions: Stubborn Stevenage can add to Vale's misery
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
EFL expert Dan Childs has five top tips for Saturday's action – including a 5-2 shot
EFL
Dan Childs: Birmingham ready to enhance their playoff prospects
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals: Morocco to march on
Africa Cup of Nations
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Sunday's EFL predictions and football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Monday's EFL predictions and football tips from Aaron Ashley
EFL
Boxing Day EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
EFL and FA Cup predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
Dan Childs's EFL predictions: Canaries face another Carrow Road calamity
EFL
Expert EFL predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs
EFL
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