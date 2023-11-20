Expert EFL Trophy and National League predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Tuesday's EFL Trophy and National League predictions

League One highflyers Barnsley are one of the strongest teams in the EFL Trophy and they can clinch top spot in their section with victory at League Two strugglers Bradford on Tuesday.

Both Bradford and Barnsley have already ensured progression to the next round after winning their first two games, so their Yorkshire tussle will determine who finishes top of their section and with it a higher seeding in the round-of-32 draw.

Both teams are likely to make changes but there is a different dynamic for Barnsley, who didn't have a league match at the weekend.

Tykes manager Neill Collins may choose to top up the minutes of some of his first-team regulars, but Bradford boss Graham Alexander is likely to rotate heavily and rest several of the players involved in Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Notts County.

Alexander has presided over two League Two losses since his appointment earlier this month and he may have to wait a little longer for his first win in the Bantams hotseat.

National League side Hartlepool have been inconsistent this season but they can pick up a welcome three points on their trip to basement boys Kidderminster.

Pools' hopes for an immediate return to League Two have not been helped by ten defeats in their opening 20 league games.

However, they are only five points adrift of the playoff places and head to the Midlands with some confidence thanks to Saturday's 3-1 success at York.

Hartlepool have scored 34 league goals, of which 12 have been provided by striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who is one of the best strikers at non-league level.

Dieseruvwe has scored the same amount of goals as the entire Kidderminster squad have managed this term and Harriers could fall to a fifth defeat in a row at Aggborough.

