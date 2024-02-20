Bradford v Wycombe predictions, betting odds and tips: Tight contest is on the cards
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Bradford v Wycombe in the EFL Trophy semi-finals on Wednesday
Where to watch Bradford v Wycombe
Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Wednesday
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
1pt 20-23 general
Bradford v Wycombe odds
Bradford 7-4
Wycombe 29-20
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Bradford v Wycombe predictions
Bradford have hit form under Graham Alexander but their games are not producing many goals and their EFL Trophy semi-final against Wycombe looks destined to be a low-scoring contest.
Alexander's League Two side go into the game on the back of five straight clean sheets, including a 1-0 win at Wrexham.
The new boss has clearly sorted out the Bantams at the back and the upshot is a surge into the playoff frame.
Wycombe, a league higher but towards the bottom end of the table, have drawn seven of their last 15 matches and Matt Bloomfield's men don't lose many games.
They have suffered only two defeats since Boxing Day – at Wigan and Bolton – and Saturday's 0-0 draw against Oxford showed what they are all about.
Eight of Bradford's last nine matches have produced two goals or fewer so it is worth backing under 2.5 goals in a tense semi-final with a place at Wembley at stake.
Published on 20 February 2024inEFL Trophy
Last updated 15:44, 20 February 2024
