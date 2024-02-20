Bradford v Wycombe predictions, betting odds and tips: Tight contest is on the cards

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Bradford v Wycombe

Sky Sports Football & Main Event, 8pm Wednesday

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 20-23 general

Bradford v Wycombe odds

Bradford 7-4

Wycombe 29-20

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bradford v Wycombe predictions

Bradford have hit form under Graham Alexander but their games are not producing many goals and their EFL Trophy semi-final against Wycombe looks destined to be a low-scoring contest.

Alexander's League Two side go into the game on the back of five straight clean sheets, including a 1-0 win at Wrexham.

The new boss has clearly sorted out the Bantams at the back and the upshot is a surge into the playoff frame.

Wycombe, a league higher but towards the bottom end of the table, have drawn seven of their last 15 matches and Matt Bloomfield's men don't lose many games.

They have suffered only two defeats since Boxing Day – at Wigan and Bolton – and Saturday's 0-0 draw against Oxford showed what they are all about.

Eight of Bradford's last nine matches have produced two goals or fewer so it is worth backing under 2.5 goals in a tense semi-final with a place at Wembley at stake.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.