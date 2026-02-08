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Get 40-1 for a touchdown to be scored in Super Bowl LX with Paddy Power
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Super Bowl 60: Seahawks set to swoop to victory in California
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Super Bowl 60: Bet £1 and get £40 in free bets plus an build-a-bet boost with Sky Bet
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Super Bowl 60 betting offers: £500 in free bets for Seahawks vs Patriots
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How to bet on the Super Bowl: NFL expert Phil Agius shares his top tips for tonight's big game
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Phil Agius has a 10-1 bet builder for Super Bowl 60
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Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Road warriors can secure Super Bowl spot
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Phil Agius has an 11-1 to round off Wildcard Weekend
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Wildcard Round NFL Acca: Our 11-2 Sunday acca with BoyleSports
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San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: 49ers can give champions a tough test
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Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars: Bills' playoff experience could tell
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Home
Sport
Get 40-1 for a touchdown to be scored in Super Bowl LX with Paddy Power
Betting offers
Super Bowl 60: Seahawks set to swoop to victory in California
NFL
Super Bowl 60: Bet £1 and get £40 in free bets plus an build-a-bet boost with Sky Bet
Betting offers
Super Bowl 60 betting offers: £500 in free bets for Seahawks vs Patriots
Betting offers
Super Bowl 60: Bet £1 and get £40 in free bets plus an build-a-bet boost with Sky Bet
Betting offers
Super Bowl 60 betting offers: £500 in free bets for Seahawks vs Patriots
Betting offers
How to bet on the Super Bowl: NFL expert Phil Agius shares his top tips for tonight's big game
NFL
Phil Agius has a 10-1 bet builder for Super Bowl 60
NFL
Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots: Best prop bets for Super Bowl 60
NFL
WATCH NOW: Super Bowl LX preview | Who will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy?
NFL
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos: Hosts can put up a decent fight
NFL
New England at Denver: Tom Hill has an 18-1 Bet Builder for the AFC Championship Game
NFL
NFL Bet Builder: Tom Hill has a 11-1 Bet Builder for Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
NFL
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Road warriors can secure Super Bowl spot
NFL
NFL Bet Builder: Tom Hill has a 10-1 Bet Builder for Houston at New England
NFL
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: Rams can rumble into the final four
NFL
Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Road warriors Houston can impress again
NFL
NFL acca tips: Our 8-1 fourfold for the divisional round
NFL
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Don't expect a spectacular show in Seattle
NFL
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos: Scoring could be low in tight AFC contest
NFL
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers: Defences could dominate in final wild-card game
NFL
Phil Agius has an 11-1 to round off Wildcard Weekend
NFL
Wildcard Round NFL Acca: Our 11-2 Sunday acca with BoyleSports
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots: Pats' successful season set to be extended
NFL
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles: 49ers can give champions a tough test
NFL
Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars: Bills' playoff experience could tell
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