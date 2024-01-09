EFL Trophy predictions, betting odds and tips: Wanderers fancied for victory

When to bet

Kick-offs from 7pm

Best bets

Blackpool & over 2.5 goals

1pt 11-8 general

Bolton

1pt 21-20 Coral, Lads

Wednesday's EFL Trophy third round predictions

Blackpool secured a replay from their FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and they can continue their cup success with a comfortable victory over Burton in the EFL Trophy third round on Wednesday.

The Tangerines have won 12 of their last 15 home games and face a Burton side who have lost six of their last nine road trips.

Eleven of the hosts’ last 13 matches in all competitions have featured three or more goals so Blackpool are fancied to come out on top in a game with at least three goals.

Bolton held Premier League Luton to a draw in the FA Cup on Sunday but they had won their previous four matches and even if they rotate their side for their EFL Trophy clash with Accrington, they should be able to secure the win.

The Accies are a mid-table League Two side and Wanderers can make the gulf in class clear.

In Wednesday's other fixture, Peterborough host Crawley.

