Luton vs Stockport predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Luton vs Stockport kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 12

Kick-off 3pm

Venue Wembley, London

Competition EFL Trophy

TV Sky Sports Football

Luton and Stockport will put their League One playoff pursuits to one side when they meet in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday.

Jack Wilshere's Luton are bidding to lift the trophy for the second time, having overcome Scunthorpe at Wembley in 2009, while Stockport are eyeing a first success after losing back-to-back finals in 1992 and 1993.

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Luton vs Stockport betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Luton

2pts 27-20 bet365, Betfair

Luton vs Stockport preview

Promotion via the League One playoffs is the main aim for Luton and Stockport, but a positive result for either in Sunday's EFL Trophy final would stand them in good stead ahead of a possible return to Wembley next month.

A playoff final looks more likely for Stockport as it stands. They are in the top six and six points ahead of Luton, who still have plenty of work to do if they are to secure a return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, Jack Wilshere's side have the head-to-head advantage. Last month's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road followed an eye-catching 3-0 win at Edgeley Park in November, while it is nearly 58 years since Stockport last recorded a victory over their fellow Hatters.

Recent form also favours Luton as while Stockport are themselves unbeaten in five games, the Bedfordshire outfit have lost just once in 11 and have taken 13 points from the last 15 available in League One.

Having been reinstated in the competition after their round-of-16 opponents Swindon were thrown out for fielding two ineligible players, Luton will feel their name is destined to be engraved on the trophy and a memorable Wembley outing awaits those making the short trip to the capital.

Luton vs Stockport Bet Builder

Luton to lift the trophy

Luton have taken four points against Stockport in League One this season and Wilshere's in-form team offer value to lift the trophy.

Both teams to score

Luton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 matches and Stockport are regular goalscorers, having netted in eight consecutive games.

Jordan Clark anytime goalscorer

Jordan Clark is Luton's top scorer this season with 12 goals and he is also a regular penalty-taker who has past experience of winning at Wembley with the Bedfordshire club.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Luton vs Stockport

♦ Luton have not lost to Stockport since 1968, a run of 13 matches

♦ Jack Wilshere's side have taken four points from two league games against Stockport this season

♦ Luton have lost just one of their last 11 matches

♦ Stockport are unbeaten in five matches and have scored in eight successive games

♦ Luton have kept only one clean sheet in their last 14 fixtures

Luton vs Stockport betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on Luton vs Stockport in the EFL Trophy final. Here are the latest odds for Sunday's match.

Market Odds Luton 13-10 Stockport 17-10 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Luton vs Stockport team news and predicted line-ups

Luton

Nahki Wells is a major doubt after being forced off with a groin injury in Monday's win over AFC Wimbledon. Ali Al-Hamadi is on standby to take his place, while James Shea is expected to be given the nod in goal after featuring in all seven of Luton's EFL Trophy matches.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Shea; Jones, Odoffin, Andersen, Naismith; Walsh, Palmer; Richards, Clark, Lawrence; Al-Hamadi.

Subs: Lonwijk, Bramall, Van den Berg, Saville, Morris, Cole, Wells.

Stockport

Stockport will be without the ineligible Josh Dacres-Cogley for this game, although forward Louie Barry can feature despite his sending-off against Bolton on Easter Monday.

Predicted line-up (4-2-2-2): Addai; Edun, Olowu, Pye, Osborn; Bate, Norwood; Diamond, Bailey; Wootton, Sidibeh.

Subs: Dodgson, Dixon, Stokes, Mothersille, Barry, Onyango, Olaofe.

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FAQs

When is Luton vs Stockport in the EFL Trophy final?

Luton vs Stockport takes place on Sunday, April 12 and kicks off at 3pm BST.

Where is Luton vs Stockport being played?

The venue for the game is Wembley Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Luton vs Stockport?

Sky Sports Football is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Luton vs Stockport?

Luton are 13-10 to win, Stockport are a 17-10 chance and the draw is 12-5.

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