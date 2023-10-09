Expert EFL Trophy predictions and free football tips from Dan Childs

When to bet

Tuesday's EFL Trophy predictions

League Two highflyers Stockport are on a six-game winning streak and they can pick up their first victory in the EFL Trophy by getting the better of fourth-tier rivals Salford at the Peninsula Stadium.

Dave Challinor's side moved up to second after Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Doncaster and their weekend was made even more enjoyable by the involvement of key duo Kyle Wootton and Callum Camps, who came off the bench after spells out injured.

Wootton and Camps should be handed some midweek minutes and either could make an impact against Salford, who continue to be impacted by a lengthy injury list.

Salford manager Neil Wood admits he will have to rest several first-choice players and some of his youthful fringe players may struggle to cope.

League One basement boys Cheltenham scored their first league goal of the season when drawing 1-1 at home to Derby on Saturday and they can register a first win of the campaign by beating League Two Newport.

The Robins are reacting positively to new manager Darrell Clarke and their sudden improvement looks bad news for injury-ravaged Newport, who are likely to be well below full strength on their trip to Gloucestershire.

Wigan are on a four-game losing run in League One but they can make it two wins from two in the EFL trophy by defeating Fleetwood at the DW Stadium.

Latics' manager Shaun Maloney is taking this tournament seriously and his side should see off divisional rivals Fleetwood, who have won just one of seven away games this season.

