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Racing Post Ratings

How does Constitution Hill compare with the greatest two-mile hurdlers?

How does Constitution Hill compare with the greatest two-mile hurdlers?

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Racing Post Ratings
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Nicky Henderson is celebrating his 75th birthday - here are his top ten horses of all time by Racing Post Ratings
Nicky Henderson is celebrating his 75th birthday - here are his top ten horses of all time by Racing Post Ratings
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Britain
Daryz's Arc win puts him third behind two British-based Flat stars in the leading European performers this year
Daryz's Arc win puts him third behind two British-based Flat stars in the leading European performers this year
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Racing Post Ratings: a difficult Derby to get a handle on, and one it's hard to be positive about too
Racing Post Ratings: a difficult Derby to get a handle on, and one it's hard to be positive about too
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Derby festival
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Inothewayurthinkin's win rated one of the best Gold Cup performances of the last decade on Racing Post Ratings
Inothewayurthinkin's win rated one of the best Gold Cup performances of the last decade on Racing Post Ratings
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Racing Post Ratings
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Racing Post Ratings: Sir Gino's chase debut performance puts him in elite company, so where does it rank?
Racing Post Ratings: Sir Gino's chase debut performance puts him in elite company, so where does it rank?
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Racing Post Ratings
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Why you should be wary of backing the Constitution Hill of 2025 at a price that assumes this is the Constitution Hill of 2023
Why you should be wary of backing the Constitution Hill of 2025 at a price that assumes this is the Constitution Hill of 2023
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Keith Melrose
Racing Post Ratings: Banbridge could be a Gold Cup player - plus how high did Constitution Hill rate on his return?
Racing Post Ratings: Banbridge could be a Gold Cup player - plus how high did Constitution Hill rate on his return?
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Racing Post Ratings
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JPR One shines on West Country Weekend but Grade 1 options may prove tougher to crack
JPR One shines on West Country Weekend but Grade 1 options may prove tougher to crack
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Racing Post Ratings
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Bluestocking marginally below average ten-year Racing Post Rating for Arc winner - while another filly has lots more to offer
Bluestocking marginally below average ten-year Racing Post Rating for Arc winner - while another filly has lots more to offer
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Economics shakes up middle-distance rankings after career-best performance in Irish Champion Stakes - but City Of Troy remains top
Economics shakes up middle-distance rankings after career-best performance in Irish Champion Stakes - but City Of Troy remains top
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Racing Post Ratings
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Jan Brueghel makes most of his stamina to set up chance of mouthwatering clash with Kyprios next season
Jan Brueghel makes most of his stamina to set up chance of mouthwatering clash with Kyprios next season
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Racing Post Ratings
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City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
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Reports
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Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
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Racing Post Ratings
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King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip
King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip
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Britain
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Khaadem produces highest RPR on the way to landing back-to-back Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
Khaadem produces highest RPR on the way to landing back-to-back Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
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Racing Post Ratings
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Unconventional route pays off as Inisherin rated above-average winner of Commonwealth Cup
Unconventional route pays off as Inisherin rated above-average winner of Commonwealth Cup
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Racing Post Ratings
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Kyprios rated an above-average Gold Cup winner after scoring with a bit up his sleeve
Kyprios rated an above-average Gold Cup winner after scoring with a bit up his sleeve
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Racing Post Ratings
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Auguste Rodin records his best RPR as he moves to top of the 2024 rankings with Prince of Wales's victory
Auguste Rodin records his best RPR as he moves to top of the 2024 rankings with Prince of Wales's victory
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Racing Post Ratings
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Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace
Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace
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Racing Post Ratings
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Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
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Racing Post Ratings
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The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
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Data Points
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How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
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Racing Post Ratings
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Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
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Racing Post Ratings
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How does Constitution Hill compare with the greatest two-mile hurdlers?

How does Constitution Hill compare with the greatest two-mile hurdlers?

icon
Racing Post Ratings
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Nicky Henderson is celebrating his 75th birthday - here are his top ten horses of all time by Racing Post Ratings
Nicky Henderson is celebrating his 75th birthday - here are his top ten horses of all time by Racing Post Ratings
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Britain
Daryz's Arc win puts him third behind two British-based Flat stars in the leading European performers this year
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Racing Post Ratings: a difficult Derby to get a handle on, and one it's hard to be positive about too
icon
Derby festival
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Daryz's Arc win puts him third behind two British-based Flat stars in the leading European performers this year
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
Racing Post Ratings: a difficult Derby to get a handle on, and one it's hard to be positive about too
icon
Derby festival
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Inothewayurthinkin's win rated one of the best Gold Cup performances of the last decade on Racing Post Ratings
Inothewayurthinkin's win rated one of the best Gold Cup performances of the last decade on Racing Post Ratings
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Racing Post Ratings
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Racing Post Ratings: Sir Gino's chase debut performance puts him in elite company, so where does it rank?
Racing Post Ratings: Sir Gino's chase debut performance puts him in elite company, so where does it rank?
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Racing Post Ratings
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Why you should be wary of backing the Constitution Hill of 2025 at a price that assumes this is the Constitution Hill of 2023
Why you should be wary of backing the Constitution Hill of 2025 at a price that assumes this is the Constitution Hill of 2023
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Keith Melrose
Racing Post Ratings: Banbridge could be a Gold Cup player - plus how high did Constitution Hill rate on his return?
Racing Post Ratings: Banbridge could be a Gold Cup player - plus how high did Constitution Hill rate on his return?
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Racing Post Ratings
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JPR One shines on West Country Weekend but Grade 1 options may prove tougher to crack
JPR One shines on West Country Weekend but Grade 1 options may prove tougher to crack
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Racing Post Ratings
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Bluestocking marginally below average ten-year Racing Post Rating for Arc winner - while another filly has lots more to offer
Bluestocking marginally below average ten-year Racing Post Rating for Arc winner - while another filly has lots more to offer
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Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
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Economics shakes up middle-distance rankings after career-best performance in Irish Champion Stakes - but City Of Troy remains top
Economics shakes up middle-distance rankings after career-best performance in Irish Champion Stakes - but City Of Troy remains top
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Racing Post Ratings
padlock
Jan Brueghel makes most of his stamina to set up chance of mouthwatering clash with Kyprios next season
Jan Brueghel makes most of his stamina to set up chance of mouthwatering clash with Kyprios next season
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Racing Post Ratings
padlock
City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
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Reports
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Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
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Racing Post Ratings
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King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip
King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip
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Britain
padlock
Khaadem produces highest RPR on the way to landing back-to-back Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
Khaadem produces highest RPR on the way to landing back-to-back Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
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Racing Post Ratings
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Unconventional route pays off as Inisherin rated above-average winner of Commonwealth Cup
Unconventional route pays off as Inisherin rated above-average winner of Commonwealth Cup
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Racing Post Ratings
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Kyprios rated an above-average Gold Cup winner after scoring with a bit up his sleeve
Kyprios rated an above-average Gold Cup winner after scoring with a bit up his sleeve
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Racing Post Ratings
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Auguste Rodin records his best RPR as he moves to top of the 2024 rankings with Prince of Wales's victory
Auguste Rodin records his best RPR as he moves to top of the 2024 rankings with Prince of Wales's victory
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Racing Post Ratings
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Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace
Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace
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Racing Post Ratings
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Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
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Racing Post Ratings
padlock
The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
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Data Points
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How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
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Racing Post Ratings
padlock
Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
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Racing Post Ratings
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