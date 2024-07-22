Racing Post logo
Britain
King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip

Hukum: winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot
Hukum (blue and white silks) gets up from Westover to win last season's King GeorgeCredit: Mark Cranham

The King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hinges on which version of Auguste Rodin turns up – at his best he’s a deserving favourite, but it's well documented that his record isn’t one of consistency.

To be fair to Auguste Rodin the good outweighs the bad in his career, it’s just that his flops are so drastic and typically at short prices. It’s hard to forget him trailing home 127 lengths behind Hukum in this race last year, when he was in trouble before they even got to the home turn. 

This year has seen three versions of Auguste Rodin; the bad when he was tailed off in the Sheema Classic, the middling when he was comfortably beaten into second by White Birch in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and the good when winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the latter performance earning him a career-best Racing Post Rating of 126.

