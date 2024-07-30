Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings

Kyprios once again asserted his dominance on the staying division with a four-length win in the Goodwood Cup in course record time, shaving more than three seconds off the previous best recorded by Soldier In Action in 2018.

A strong pace was set by Al Qareem, with Kyrprios never too far off the leader along with Gregory, who finished third. Sweet William was further back but finished strongly to take second from his stablemate.

Kyprios achieved a Racing Post Rating of 124, his best rating since returning from injury. Sweet William and Gregory both ran to a performance figure of 118, career-best ratings for them both.