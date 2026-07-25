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Newmarket July festival

The King George is no longer the Arc's poor cousin - certainly not to Kalpana and two of racing's most famous families

The King George is no longer the Arc's poor cousin - certainly not to Kalpana and two of racing's most famous families

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Reports
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'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
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Johnny v DJ
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Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
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Julian Muscat
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An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
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What We Learned
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'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
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Newmarket July festival
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Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'
Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'
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Newmarket July festival
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Who were the winners and losers from three action-packed days at the July festival?
Who were the winners and losers from three action-packed days at the July festival?
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Newmarket July festival
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
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The Inside Track
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
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Reports
'When you have that sort of success, the Lads put their arms around you' - how a cider-drinking American became part of Coolmore's empire
'When you have that sort of success, the Lads put their arms around you' - how a cider-drinking American became part of Coolmore's empire
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Reports
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July Cup: 'That was a pretty easy watch' - Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave swagger to July Cup success for Donnacha O'Brien
July Cup: 'That was a pretty easy watch' - Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave swagger to July Cup success for Donnacha O'Brien
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Reports
Newmarket: 'Remarkable' Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for a second time
Newmarket: 'Remarkable' Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for a second time
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Reports
The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
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Cracking The Puzzle
4.00 Newmarket: Aidan O'Brien stablemate strongly boosts form of €2.3 million colt before he aims to follow in City Of Troy's shoes
4.00 Newmarket: Aidan O'Brien stablemate strongly boosts form of €2.3 million colt before he aims to follow in City Of Troy's shoes
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Raceday Intel
Ryan Moore questions Almeraq and believes Mission Central and Satono Reve 'set the standard' in July Cup
Ryan Moore questions Almeraq and believes Mission Central and Satono Reve 'set the standard' in July Cup
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Ryan Moore
Newmarket: Group 1 up next as crack juvenile Senorita Bonita dazzles in Duchess of Cambridge
Newmarket: Group 1 up next as crack juvenile Senorita Bonita dazzles in Duchess of Cambridge
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Reports
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
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Reports
4.35 Newmarket: William Haggas eyes first July Cup with Royal Ascot hero Almeraq - but Satono Reve camp confident he can take his revenge
4.35 Newmarket: William Haggas eyes first July Cup with Royal Ascot hero Almeraq - but Satono Reve camp confident he can take his revenge
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Raceday Intel
2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Newmarket July festival
2.27 Ascot: Exciting French fancy on six-race winning streak out to upset the big names in deep Summer Mile
2.27 Ascot: Exciting French fancy on six-race winning streak out to upset the big names in deep Summer Mile
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Raceday Intel
The hottest maiden of the year? Coolmore and Godolphin set to clash in July festival contest Constitution River and Field Of Gold were unleashed in
The hottest maiden of the year? Coolmore and Godolphin set to clash in July festival contest Constitution River and Field Of Gold were unleashed in
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Raceday Intel
Coolmore defied their stallion-making model - and now it might reward them with victory in a July Cup bursting with talent
Coolmore defied their stallion-making model - and now it might reward them with victory in a July Cup bursting with talent
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The Big Story
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The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
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Cracking The Puzzle
Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground
Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground
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Newmarket July festival
The King George is no longer the Arc's poor cousin - certainly not to Kalpana and two of racing's most famous families

The King George is no longer the Arc's poor cousin - certainly not to Kalpana and two of racing's most famous families

icon
Reports
padlock
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
'She's the best bet of the day by miles' - Johnny and DJ's weekend bankers, World Cup final tips and views on Ombudsman v Constitution River
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Johnny v DJ
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Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
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What We Learned
padlock
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
An unlucky defeat screamed future Group 1 winner - but it's a wonderfully wayward two-year-old who really leaves us wanting more
icon
What We Learned
padlock
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
icon
Newmarket July festival
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Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'
Clive Cox to keep chasing Group 1 sprint glory with Coppull after July Cup fourth 'assures his place at the highest level'
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Newmarket July festival
padlock
Who were the winners and losers from three action-packed days at the July festival?
Who were the winners and losers from three action-packed days at the July festival?
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Newmarket July festival
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
A Godolphin prospect not to write off, the go-to-team at York you cannot ignore and a race facing a struggle for relevance
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The Inside Track
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
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Reports
'When you have that sort of success, the Lads put their arms around you' - how a cider-drinking American became part of Coolmore's empire
'When you have that sort of success, the Lads put their arms around you' - how a cider-drinking American became part of Coolmore's empire
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Reports
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July Cup: 'That was a pretty easy watch' - Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave swagger to July Cup success for Donnacha O'Brien
July Cup: 'That was a pretty easy watch' - Billy Loughnane and Comanche Brave swagger to July Cup success for Donnacha O'Brien
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Reports
Newmarket: 'Remarkable' Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for a second time
Newmarket: 'Remarkable' Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for a second time
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Reports
The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
The red-hot Harry Wilson bangs in winners at 3-1, 5-2 and 5-4 - find out his fancies for every ITV4 and Newmarket race
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Cracking The Puzzle
4.00 Newmarket: Aidan O'Brien stablemate strongly boosts form of €2.3 million colt before he aims to follow in City Of Troy's shoes
4.00 Newmarket: Aidan O'Brien stablemate strongly boosts form of €2.3 million colt before he aims to follow in City Of Troy's shoes
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Raceday Intel
Ryan Moore questions Almeraq and believes Mission Central and Satono Reve 'set the standard' in July Cup
Ryan Moore questions Almeraq and believes Mission Central and Satono Reve 'set the standard' in July Cup
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Ryan Moore
Newmarket: Group 1 up next as crack juvenile Senorita Bonita dazzles in Duchess of Cambridge
Newmarket: Group 1 up next as crack juvenile Senorita Bonita dazzles in Duchess of Cambridge
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Reports
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
Newmarket: Brilliant Blue Bolt downs favourite Precise with dominant Falmouth Stakes performance
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Reports
4.35 Newmarket: William Haggas eyes first July Cup with Royal Ascot hero Almeraq - but Satono Reve camp confident he can take his revenge
4.35 Newmarket: William Haggas eyes first July Cup with Royal Ascot hero Almeraq - but Satono Reve camp confident he can take his revenge
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Raceday Intel
2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Newmarket July festival
2.27 Ascot: Exciting French fancy on six-race winning streak out to upset the big names in deep Summer Mile
2.27 Ascot: Exciting French fancy on six-race winning streak out to upset the big names in deep Summer Mile
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Raceday Intel
The hottest maiden of the year? Coolmore and Godolphin set to clash in July festival contest Constitution River and Field Of Gold were unleashed in
The hottest maiden of the year? Coolmore and Godolphin set to clash in July festival contest Constitution River and Field Of Gold were unleashed in
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Raceday Intel
Coolmore defied their stallion-making model - and now it might reward them with victory in a July Cup bursting with talent
Coolmore defied their stallion-making model - and now it might reward them with victory in a July Cup bursting with talent
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The Big Story
padlock
The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
The red-hot Harry Wilson fires in a FIFTH Friday winner - don't miss his final tip at Newmarket
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Cracking The Puzzle
Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground
Venetian Sun's July Cup bid in the balance with Karl Burke concerned about Newmarket ground
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Newmarket July festival
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