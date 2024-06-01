City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display

City Of Troy bounced back from his 2,000 Guineas disappointment in fine style to win the Betfred Derby , kicking into touch any suggestion he might not have trained on with an emphatic success that rates up to the recent Derby-winning high with a Racing Post Rating of 125+.

That's a small improvement on his two-year-old RPR of 123 and, while it is still some way off superstar level, this was only his fifth start and one would expect further improvement from a typical Derby winner. Strike the Guineas from his record and his profile is impressive and progressive.

An RPR of 125 rates a slightly superior Derby-winning performance to stablemate Auguste Rodin last year and matches that of Aidan O'Brien's 2014 winner Australia.