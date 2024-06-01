City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
City Of Troy bounced back from his 2,000 Guineas disappointment in fine style to win the Betfred Derby, kicking into touch any suggestion he might not have trained on with an emphatic success that rates up to the recent Derby-winning high with a Racing Post Rating of 125+.
That's a small improvement on his two-year-old RPR of 123 and, while it is still some way off superstar level, this was only his fifth start and one would expect further improvement from a typical Derby winner. Strike the Guineas from his record and his profile is impressive and progressive.
An RPR of 125 rates a slightly superior Derby-winning performance to stablemate Auguste Rodin last year and matches that of Aidan O'Brien's 2014 winner Australia.
