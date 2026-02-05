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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Data Points
Home
News
Features
Regulars
How the goalposts have moved for punters - with damaging consequences for favourite-backers
Data Points
Thriving title rivals, a downbeat December and less prolific in Grade 1s - the numbers behind Willie Mullins' season so far
Ireland
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
JP McManus
Horseracing markets are all over the place like never before - and here’s how punters can take advantage
Data Points
There's been lots of noise - but just how did the Cheltenham Festival fare on its key objectives?
Data Points
Vindication for Cheltenham changes: why we can look forward to far more competitive racing at next week's festival
Data Points
‘We can’t just magic horses out of nowhere’ says Dan Skelton - but is the number of top jumpers really in sharp decline?
Data Points
'Where are all the middle-distance horses?' goes the cry. Here's the answer - and it's not good news for Britain and France
Data Points
Never out of the headlines and blamed for the sport's issues - but just what is the truth about prize-money in British racing?
Data Points
High-profile changes were made to the British jumps season - did they have an impact or has the sport just rearranged the deckchairs?
Data Points
The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
Data Points
The numbers you need to solve the Cheltenham Festival handicaps - and four horses who fit the bill next week
Data Points
Nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year were off late - and it's a problem that's getting worse and worse
Data Points
Forget everything you've read - changes to Britain's novice chase programme are actually helping, and here's the evidence
Data Points
Home
News
Features
Regulars
How the goalposts have moved for punters - with damaging consequences for favourite-backers
Data Points
Thriving title rivals, a downbeat December and less prolific in Grade 1s - the numbers behind Willie Mullins' season so far
Ireland
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
JP McManus
Horseracing markets are all over the place like never before - and here’s how punters can take advantage
Data Points
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
JP McManus
Horseracing markets are all over the place like never before - and here’s how punters can take advantage
Data Points
There's been lots of noise - but just how did the Cheltenham Festival fare on its key objectives?
Data Points
Vindication for Cheltenham changes: why we can look forward to far more competitive racing at next week's festival
Data Points
‘We can’t just magic horses out of nowhere’ says Dan Skelton - but is the number of top jumpers really in sharp decline?
Data Points
'Where are all the middle-distance horses?' goes the cry. Here's the answer - and it's not good news for Britain and France
Data Points
Never out of the headlines and blamed for the sport's issues - but just what is the truth about prize-money in British racing?
Data Points
High-profile changes were made to the British jumps season - did they have an impact or has the sport just rearranged the deckchairs?
Data Points
The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
Data Points
The numbers you need to solve the Cheltenham Festival handicaps - and four horses who fit the bill next week
Data Points
Nearly two-thirds of races in Britain last year were off late - and it's a problem that's getting worse and worse
Data Points
Forget everything you've read - changes to Britain's novice chase programme are actually helping, and here's the evidence
Data Points