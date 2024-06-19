Racing Post logo
Auguste Rodin records his best RPR as he moves to top of the 2024 rankings with Prince of Wales's victory

Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore: Royal Ascot winners
Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore: Royal Ascot winnersCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

A good renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes saw Auguste Rodin return to peak form as he held off the challenge of French raiders Zarakem and Horizon Dore to record a marginal personal best Racing Post Rating of 126+ on his way to a sixth Group 1 victory.

In a race run at a good pace – the fastest winning time since The Fugue set the course record when winning in 2014 – Auguste Rodin always looked to be doing enough once hitting the front, and can be rated a shade better than the bare result against a couple of more patiently ridden rivals.

An RPR of 126 rates Auguste Rodin an up-to-standard winner of a race that is often the best of the week in terms of figures and takes him to the top of this year's rankings, ahead of three-year-old stablemate and fellow Derby winner City Of Troy. That may only be temporary though, should the latter progress as anticipated from Epsom.

