Auguste Rodin records his best RPR as he moves to top of the 2024 rankings with Prince of Wales's victory
A good renewal of the Prince of Wales's Stakes saw Auguste Rodin return to peak form as he held off the challenge of French raiders Zarakem and Horizon Dore to record a marginal personal best Racing Post Rating of 126+ on his way to a sixth Group 1 victory.
In a race run at a good pace – the fastest winning time since The Fugue set the course record when winning in 2014 – Auguste Rodin always looked to be doing enough once hitting the front, and can be rated a shade better than the bare result against a couple of more patiently ridden rivals.
An RPR of 126 rates Auguste Rodin an up-to-standard winner of a race that is often the best of the week in terms of figures and takes him to the top of this year's rankings, ahead of three-year-old stablemate and fellow Derby winner City Of Troy. That may only be temporary though, should the latter progress as anticipated from Epsom.
- Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace
- Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
- The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
- How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
- Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
