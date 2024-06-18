Racing Post logo
Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace

Rosallion beats Henry Longfellow in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot
Rosallion beats Henry Longfellow in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

Rosallion produced his best performance yet to win the St James's Palace Stakes, running down the also improved Henry Longfellow close home to record a Racing Post Rating of 124+.

A high quality renewal of this clash of the Guineas winners has produced an up-to-standard winner, with Rosallion's figure bettered only by Paddington and Kingman in the past ten years. It's unlikely we've seen the best of either the winner or the gallant runner-up given their profiles, while a healthy three-length gap to French Guineas winner Metropolitan in third augurs well for the form.

Rosallion's improvement is underlined by him extending superiority over Alyanaabi from the Guineas and giving Unquestionable a three-and-a-half length bigger beating than in last October's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp.

