- More
Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace
Rosallion produced his best performance yet to win the St James's Palace Stakes, running down the also improved Henry Longfellow close home to record a Racing Post Rating of 124+.
A high quality renewal of this clash of the Guineas winners has produced an up-to-standard winner, with Rosallion's figure bettered only by Paddington and Kingman in the past ten years. It's unlikely we've seen the best of either the winner or the gallant runner-up given their profiles, while a healthy three-length gap to French Guineas winner Metropolitan in third augurs well for the form.
Rosallion's improvement is underlined by him extending superiority over Alyanaabi from the Guineas and giving Unquestionable a three-and-a-half length bigger beating than in last October's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated
- Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
- The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
- How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
- Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
- Captain Guinness picks up the pieces but winning figure is joint-lowest this century
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets
- Grab £270 in free bets for day two's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets
- Ratings view: City Of Troy back on track after he reaches Derby-winning standard with vintage display
- The pool of top-class jumpers is getting smaller - and the Cheltenham Festival Grade 1s were evidence of that
- How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
- Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
- Captain Guinness picks up the pieces but winning figure is joint-lowest this century
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets
- Grab £270 in free bets for day two's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
- Royal Ascot 2024 Midnite betting offer: bet £10 and get £20 in free bets