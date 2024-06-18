Rosallion behind only City Of Troy in three-year-old ranks after career-best in St James's Palace

Rosallion produced his best performance yet to win the St James's Palace Stakes, running down the also improved Henry Longfellow close home to record a Racing Post Rating of 124+.

A high quality renewal of this clash of the Guineas winners has produced an up-to-standard winner, with Rosallion's figure bettered only by Paddington and Kingman in the past ten years. It's unlikely we've seen the best of either the winner or the gallant runner-up given their profiles, while a healthy three-length gap to French Guineas winner Metropolitan in third augurs well for the form.

Rosallion's improvement is underlined by him extending superiority over Alyanaabi from the Guineas and giving Unquestionable a three-and-a-half length bigger beating than in last October's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp.