How highly was Galopin Des Champs rated for his second Gold Cup masterclass?
Like last year, the ground was officially soft on the chase course, but in reality conditions were very different on Friday, a fact reflected in a winning time for the Gold Cup some 20 seconds slower than a year ago.
Certainly the most demanding ground Gold Cup runners have encountered in the past decade, but, while the testing surface proved too tough for others, it couldn't stop Galopin Des Champs (Racing Post Rating 183) landing a second successive Gold Cup.
With his stamina proven, he was ridden much more forward this time around and, while nowhere near as visually impressive as when slamming runner-up Gerri Colombe (178) at Leopardstown over Christmas, it was another performance out of the very top drawer from a horse who rates the best staying chaser since the era of Kauto Star and Denman.
Published on 15 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:29, 15 March 2024
- Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
- Captain Guinness picks up the pieces but winning figure is joint-lowest this century
- State Man returns lowest winning rating in Champion Hurdle since 1992
- Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement
- Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division
