Unconventional route pays off as Inisherin rated above-average winner of Commonwealth Cup
The 2024 running of the Commonwealth Cup was missing a few leading players on the three-year-old sprint scene, with Elite Status (ruled out on the day), Vandeek and Bucanero Fuerte all likely to have occupied prominent positions in the market had they participated.
In Inisherin, however, the race saw a worthy winner, with a Racing Post Rating of 120 exceeding the average winning RPR of 119 since the race was inaugurated in 2015.
Inisherin's path to the Commonwealth Cup was a slightly unconventional one, though one that may now gain more traction with last year's winner Perfect Power also having failed to stay in the 2,000 Guineas. Those achievements aren't without precedent either, with Advertise having done something similar in 2019 while Muhaarar had previously contested the Poule d'Essai des Poulains.
