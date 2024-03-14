Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come
It is traditionally the weakest of the headline races – only 2016 winner Thistlecrack has broken the 170 barrier in the past decade – and, figures wise, this year's Stayers' Hurdle was very much in line with recent runnings of the race.
Rated 168 on a couple of occasions last season, Teahupoo didn't enjoy the best of runs when only third in a much stronger-run race last season but after quickly recovering from a mistake at the second-last ran out a decisive winner on Thursday.
A winning RPR of 165 falls just a pound shy of the ten-year-average winning rating for the race, a steady pace contributing to a relatively bunched finish with the winner clocking a time around six seconds slower than that recorded by Monmiral (143) in the Pertemps Final earlier on the card.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 14 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:52, 14 March 2024
- Captain Guinness picks up the pieces but winning figure is joint-lowest this century
- State Man returns lowest winning rating in Champion Hurdle since 1992
- Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement
- Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division
- It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
- Ladbrokes Cheltenham Festival offers: grab a £20 free bet + £5 for existing customers for the Gold Cup
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: over £700 up for grabs for tomorrow
- CopyBet Cheltenham free bets: grab £50 for tomorrow's races including the Gold Cup
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Friday: Cheltenham Festival day four betting guide
- Captain Guinness picks up the pieces but winning figure is joint-lowest this century
- State Man returns lowest winning rating in Champion Hurdle since 1992
- Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement
- Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division
- It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
- Ladbrokes Cheltenham Festival offers: grab a £20 free bet + £5 for existing customers for the Gold Cup
- Cheltenham Gold Cup day betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for tomorrow's races
- Cheltenham Festival free bets & betting offers: over £700 up for grabs for tomorrow
- CopyBet Cheltenham free bets: grab £50 for tomorrow's races including the Gold Cup
- Extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Friday: Cheltenham Festival day four betting guide