Racing Post Ratings
premium

Teahupoo's Stayers' Hurdle triumph close to average winning figure - but the best could be yet to come

Jack Kennedy celebrates on Teahupoo after winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on day three of the Cheltenham Festival
Jack Kennedy celebrates on Teahupoo after winning the Paddy Power Stayers' HurdleCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It is traditionally the weakest of the headline races – only 2016 winner Thistlecrack has broken the 170 barrier in the past decade – and, figures wise, this year's Stayers' Hurdle was very much in line with recent runnings of the race.

Rated 168 on a couple of occasions last season, Teahupoo didn't enjoy the best of runs when only third in a much stronger-run race last season but after quickly recovering from a mistake at the second-last ran out a decisive winner on Thursday.

A winning RPR of 165 falls just a pound shy of the ten-year-average winning rating for the race, a steady pace contributing to a relatively bunched finish with the winner clocking a time around six seconds slower than that recorded by Monmiral (143) in the Pertemps Final earlier on the card.

Steve MasonSenior handicapper

Published on 14 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:52, 14 March 2024

