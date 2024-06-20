Racing Post logo
Kyprios rated an above-average Gold Cup winner after scoring with a bit up his sleeve

Kyprios: narrowly denied Trawlerman in the Gold Cup
Kyprios gets the better of Trawlerman in The Gold CupCredit: Edward Whitaker

Kyprios and Trawlerman went into the Gold Cup as the standard setters after an epic battle in the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day last year. That race went the way of Trawlerman by a neck, but Kyprios had it won before tiring late on his second start after a long absence and he made no mistake this time as he pulled away from his old rival to score by a length.

Trawlerman has been awarded the same mark of 120 as for his Champions Day success. Kyprios achieved a Racing Post Rating of 121+, with a plus given as he was doing only what was needed. Ryan Moore confirmed that after the race.

Kyprios put in a 1lb better performance than when successful in the race two years ago and is 1lb higher than the ten-year race average, which comes in at 120.2. However, Kyprios remains 7lb below his career-best figure, achieved at Longchamp in 2022.

