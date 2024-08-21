- More
City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
A cracking Juddmonte International Stakes saw City Of Troy take his form to the next level as the Derby winner saw off a record field at York, an improved Racing Post Rating of 129+ rating him alongside Australia and Giant's Causeway – Aidan O'Brien's best previous winners of the race – as above-average victors in the typically strong Group 1 contest.
City Of Troy's International figure has been bettered only by the exceptional Baaeed (136) and Ghaiyyath (131) in the past ten years, with Authorized (131, 2007) the only three-year-old to rate higher in the race this century. While it might not have been the performance to quite match his trainer's assertion that he's "the best horse I've trained", it is enough to see him take top spot on the season's leaderboard.
Ridden forward under pace-favouring conditions, plenty went right for City Of Troy, but with the field well stretched behind him in record time the form looks sound. The field may have lacked some star quality, City Of Troy excepted, but the pre-race median figure for the field of 121 rates right up with race standards.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- 'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
- There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
- York: 'This is magnificent' - six-horse trainer Pat O'Donnell strikes with Extensio and sets sights on Royal Ascot
- Carlisle: 'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- 'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
- There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
- York: 'This is magnificent' - six-horse trainer Pat O'Donnell strikes with Extensio and sets sights on Royal Ascot
- Carlisle: 'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney