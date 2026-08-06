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Keith Melrose

I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too

I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too

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The Form Hacker
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The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
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The Form Hacker
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Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
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The Form Hacker
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How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
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The Form Hacker
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The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
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The Form Hacker
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Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him
Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him
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The Form Hacker
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One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters
One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters
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The Form Hacker
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The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
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The Form Hacker
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How a reader's question led to exploding one of Aintree's longest-held myths
How a reader's question led to exploding one of Aintree's longest-held myths
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The Form Hacker
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Aintree may favour speed but it also takes plenty of getting - and Ruby Walsh didn't call me a clown for saying so
Aintree may favour speed but it also takes plenty of getting - and Ruby Walsh didn't call me a clown for saying so
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The Form Hacker
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What might have been: five top performers humbled by Sir Gino
What might have been: five top performers humbled by Sir Gino
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Betting Insight
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Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
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The Form Hacker
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The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
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The Form Hacker
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The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
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Keith Melrose
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The Cheltenham Festival feels competitive again - but punters are continually being failed
The Cheltenham Festival feels competitive again - but punters are continually being failed
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Keith Melrose
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Old v New: what the data really says about the two Cheltenham courses (and why it matters to punters)
Old v New: what the data really says about the two Cheltenham courses (and why it matters to punters)
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The Form Hacker
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Is non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival a comfort blanket, a confidence trick or something else?
Is non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival a comfort blanket, a confidence trick or something else?
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The Form Hacker
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The benefits of working in the field - and the five tracks where the market undervalues course form
The benefits of working in the field - and the five tracks where the market undervalues course form
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The Form Hacker
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Instinct, insight and overrounds: inside the art of pricing up a race from scratch
Instinct, insight and overrounds: inside the art of pricing up a race from scratch
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The Form Hacker
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The group of Irish jumps horses that the British handicapper just can’t get hold of
The group of Irish jumps horses that the British handicapper just can’t get hold of
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The Form Hacker
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Losing Kempton would be a tragedy - here's how punters can make the most of one of British racing's jewels while it lasts
Losing Kempton would be a tragedy - here's how punters can make the most of one of British racing's jewels while it lasts
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
I love staying handicap chases - and you could grow to love them too if you follow these golden punting rules
I love staying handicap chases - and you could grow to love them too if you follow these golden punting rules
icon
The Form Hacker
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Punters have been handed a new edge this autumn - here's how you can take advantage of it
Punters have been handed a new edge this autumn - here's how you can take advantage of it
icon
The Form Hacker
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7-1, 13-2 and 100-30 winners - Keith Melrose has found another fresh angle after flagging up red-hot Joe Tizzard at Cheltenham last week
7-1, 13-2 and 100-30 winners - Keith Melrose has found another fresh angle after flagging up red-hot Joe Tizzard at Cheltenham last week
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too

I love the Shergar Cup - and grumpy punters need to learn to love it too

icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
The trainers having a brilliant 2026 and the ones who are just getting lucky - this data dive reveals the truth
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Punters have been handed a goldmine this summer - and they have the BHA handicappers to thank
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
How punters can get the wind blowing in their favour this week
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
The top ten betting opportunities at Royal Ascot next week - including a very unpopular opinion
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him
Epsom's quirks laid bare - and they point to a well-drawn, last-time-out winner with lots going for him
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters
One Royal Ascot race has been turned upside down by big changes to two-year-old programme - this is what it means for punters
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
The numbers that show how Dan Skelton finally won the title - and that the Willie Mullins production line is slowing down
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
How a reader's question led to exploding one of Aintree's longest-held myths
How a reader's question led to exploding one of Aintree's longest-held myths
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Aintree may favour speed but it also takes plenty of getting - and Ruby Walsh didn't call me a clown for saying so
Aintree may favour speed but it also takes plenty of getting - and Ruby Walsh didn't call me a clown for saying so
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
What might have been: five top performers humbled by Sir Gino
What might have been: five top performers humbled by Sir Gino
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
Lessons from Cheltenham for the tactical punter - and how some winners can be factored in to the portfolio
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
The key formlines you cannot overlook at next week's Cheltenham Festival - including 'the best form horse in Ireland'
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover
icon
Keith Melrose
padlock
The Cheltenham Festival feels competitive again - but punters are continually being failed
The Cheltenham Festival feels competitive again - but punters are continually being failed
icon
Keith Melrose
padlock
Old v New: what the data really says about the two Cheltenham courses (and why it matters to punters)
Old v New: what the data really says about the two Cheltenham courses (and why it matters to punters)
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Is non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival a comfort blanket, a confidence trick or something else?
Is non-runner no bet at the Cheltenham Festival a comfort blanket, a confidence trick or something else?
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The benefits of working in the field - and the five tracks where the market undervalues course form
The benefits of working in the field - and the five tracks where the market undervalues course form
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Instinct, insight and overrounds: inside the art of pricing up a race from scratch
Instinct, insight and overrounds: inside the art of pricing up a race from scratch
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
The group of Irish jumps horses that the British handicapper just can’t get hold of
The group of Irish jumps horses that the British handicapper just can’t get hold of
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Losing Kempton would be a tragedy - here's how punters can make the most of one of British racing's jewels while it lasts
Losing Kempton would be a tragedy - here's how punters can make the most of one of British racing's jewels while it lasts
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
I love staying handicap chases - and you could grow to love them too if you follow these golden punting rules
I love staying handicap chases - and you could grow to love them too if you follow these golden punting rules
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
Punters have been handed a new edge this autumn - here's how you can take advantage of it
Punters have been handed a new edge this autumn - here's how you can take advantage of it
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
7-1, 13-2 and 100-30 winners - Keith Melrose has found another fresh angle after flagging up red-hot Joe Tizzard at Cheltenham last week
7-1, 13-2 and 100-30 winners - Keith Melrose has found another fresh angle after flagging up red-hot Joe Tizzard at Cheltenham last week
icon
The Form Hacker
padlock
12
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