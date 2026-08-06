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British Champions Day

Diamond Necklace given three options and Constitution Hill missing from Long Distance Cup - the main takeouts from Champions Day entries

Diamond Necklace given three options and Constitution Hill missing from Long Distance Cup - the main takeouts from Champions Day entries

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British Champions Day
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
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France
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Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
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Scott Burton
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Focus on youth and quality prompts Qipco to extend Champions Day backing until 2028
Focus on youth and quality prompts Qipco to extend Champions Day backing until 2028
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British Champions Day
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'I wasn't expecting 200-1' - Sheffield Star tipsters toast Powerful Glory after propelling them to top spot in naps table
'I wasn't expecting 200-1' - Sheffield Star tipsters toast Powerful Glory after propelling them to top spot in naps table
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British Champions Day
'It was a hard ask for him' - William Haggas to ponder Economics future after colt bleeds again in Champion Stakes
'It was a hard ask for him' - William Haggas to ponder Economics future after colt bleeds again in Champion Stakes
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Britain
'Oh my God!' Jamie Spencer is stunned twice on a day when Ascot hosted the world's best race and the BHA board shared in a 100-1 shock
'Oh my God!' Jamie Spencer is stunned twice on a day when Ascot hosted the world's best race and the BHA board shared in a 100-1 shock
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Reports
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'I don't bet but when I saw 200-1 I nearly had to'
'I don't bet but when I saw 200-1 I nearly had to'
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Quotes of the week
'A beautiful race to watch' - Calandagan proves the Champion Stakes ace as Arc-winning duo conquer Ascot
'A beautiful race to watch' - Calandagan proves the Champion Stakes ace as Arc-winning duo conquer Ascot
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British Champions Day
'It's mad, isn't it?' - Charlie Hills bowled over by QEII success for 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift on day of huge shocks
'It's mad, isn't it?' - Charlie Hills bowled over by QEII success for 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift on day of huge shocks
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British Champions Day
Champion Stakes tactics: pacemakers were crucial in giving us a conclusive answer to the identity of the middle-distance king
Champion Stakes tactics: pacemakers were crucial in giving us a conclusive answer to the identity of the middle-distance king
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British Champions Day
'Strange' drift leaves bookies stumped as 1-2 shot Trawlerman returns at 5-6
'Strange' drift leaves bookies stumped as 1-2 shot Trawlerman returns at 5-6
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British Champions Day
'Lack of match practice' cost Field Of Gold in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - John Gosden
'Lack of match practice' cost Field Of Gold in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - John Gosden
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British Champions Day
200-1! Jamie Spencer in 'disbelief' as Powerful Glory becomes biggest-priced winner in Group 1 history
200-1! Jamie Spencer in 'disbelief' as Powerful Glory becomes biggest-priced winner in Group 1 history
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British Champions Day
Juddmonte decision pays off as 'amazing' Kalpana bounces back from Arc loss to complete back-to-back Fillies & Mares wins
Juddmonte decision pays off as 'amazing' Kalpana bounces back from Arc loss to complete back-to-back Fillies & Mares wins
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British Champions Day
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
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British Champions Day
'Superstar' Trawlerman completes sensational season with emphatic Long Distance Cup success
'Superstar' Trawlerman completes sensational season with emphatic Long Distance Cup success
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British Champions Day
'He's my favourite horse of all time' - Sweet William goes down fighting in Long Distance Cup
'He's my favourite horse of all time' - Sweet William goes down fighting in Long Distance Cup
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British Champions Day
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Ascot market movers: Champion Stakes betting heats up with Delacroix drifting; Kalpana strong and QEII outsider backed to 9-1 from 28-1
Ascot market movers: Champion Stakes betting heats up with Delacroix drifting; Kalpana strong and QEII outsider backed to 9-1 from 28-1
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British Champions Day
'Field Of Gold got a shocking ride at Royal Ascot' - why Tom Segal cannot back star grey to bounce back on British Champions Day
'Field Of Gold got a shocking ride at Royal Ascot' - why Tom Segal cannot back star grey to bounce back on British Champions Day
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British Champions Day
British Champions Day 2025 betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with Paddy Power
British Champions Day 2025 betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their top tips for a spectacular Champions Day card at Ascot
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their top tips for a spectacular Champions Day card at Ascot
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In The Know
What impact could pacemakers have on a star-studded Champion Stakes?
What impact could pacemakers have on a star-studded Champion Stakes?
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Raceday Intel
'Field Of Gold HAS to be taken on' - strong views as Page Fuller and David Redvers join the team for Champions Day
'Field Of Gold HAS to be taken on' - strong views as Page Fuller and David Redvers join the team for Champions Day
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The Punting Panel
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Diamond Necklace given three options and Constitution Hill missing from Long Distance Cup - the main takeouts from Champions Day entries

Diamond Necklace given three options and Constitution Hill missing from Long Distance Cup - the main takeouts from Champions Day entries

icon
British Champions Day
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
Aga Khan star Calandagan 'tired' and may miss remainder of European season to stay fresh for major international target
icon
France
padlock
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
Focus on youth and quality prompts Qipco to extend Champions Day backing until 2028
icon
British Champions Day
padlock
Are Europe's leading mile-and-a-half races undergoing a collective crisis of confidence? Things are not nearly as bleak as they appear
icon
Scott Burton
padlock
Focus on youth and quality prompts Qipco to extend Champions Day backing until 2028
icon
British Champions Day
padlock
'I wasn't expecting 200-1' - Sheffield Star tipsters toast Powerful Glory after propelling them to top spot in naps table
'I wasn't expecting 200-1' - Sheffield Star tipsters toast Powerful Glory after propelling them to top spot in naps table
icon
British Champions Day
'It was a hard ask for him' - William Haggas to ponder Economics future after colt bleeds again in Champion Stakes
'It was a hard ask for him' - William Haggas to ponder Economics future after colt bleeds again in Champion Stakes
icon
Britain
'Oh my God!' Jamie Spencer is stunned twice on a day when Ascot hosted the world's best race and the BHA board shared in a 100-1 shock
'Oh my God!' Jamie Spencer is stunned twice on a day when Ascot hosted the world's best race and the BHA board shared in a 100-1 shock
icon
Reports
padlock
'I don't bet but when I saw 200-1 I nearly had to'
'I don't bet but when I saw 200-1 I nearly had to'
icon
Quotes of the week
'A beautiful race to watch' - Calandagan proves the Champion Stakes ace as Arc-winning duo conquer Ascot
'A beautiful race to watch' - Calandagan proves the Champion Stakes ace as Arc-winning duo conquer Ascot
icon
British Champions Day
'It's mad, isn't it?' - Charlie Hills bowled over by QEII success for 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift on day of huge shocks
'It's mad, isn't it?' - Charlie Hills bowled over by QEII success for 100-1 shot Cicero's Gift on day of huge shocks
icon
British Champions Day
Champion Stakes tactics: pacemakers were crucial in giving us a conclusive answer to the identity of the middle-distance king
Champion Stakes tactics: pacemakers were crucial in giving us a conclusive answer to the identity of the middle-distance king
icon
British Champions Day
'Strange' drift leaves bookies stumped as 1-2 shot Trawlerman returns at 5-6
'Strange' drift leaves bookies stumped as 1-2 shot Trawlerman returns at 5-6
icon
British Champions Day
'Lack of match practice' cost Field Of Gold in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - John Gosden
'Lack of match practice' cost Field Of Gold in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes - John Gosden
icon
British Champions Day
200-1! Jamie Spencer in 'disbelief' as Powerful Glory becomes biggest-priced winner in Group 1 history
200-1! Jamie Spencer in 'disbelief' as Powerful Glory becomes biggest-priced winner in Group 1 history
icon
British Champions Day
Juddmonte decision pays off as 'amazing' Kalpana bounces back from Arc loss to complete back-to-back Fillies & Mares wins
Juddmonte decision pays off as 'amazing' Kalpana bounces back from Arc loss to complete back-to-back Fillies & Mares wins
icon
British Champions Day
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
British Champions Day in pictures: the best images from star-studded Ascot
icon
British Champions Day
'Superstar' Trawlerman completes sensational season with emphatic Long Distance Cup success
'Superstar' Trawlerman completes sensational season with emphatic Long Distance Cup success
icon
British Champions Day
'He's my favourite horse of all time' - Sweet William goes down fighting in Long Distance Cup
'He's my favourite horse of all time' - Sweet William goes down fighting in Long Distance Cup
icon
British Champions Day
padlock
Ascot market movers: Champion Stakes betting heats up with Delacroix drifting; Kalpana strong and QEII outsider backed to 9-1 from 28-1
Ascot market movers: Champion Stakes betting heats up with Delacroix drifting; Kalpana strong and QEII outsider backed to 9-1 from 28-1
icon
British Champions Day
'Field Of Gold got a shocking ride at Royal Ascot' - why Tom Segal cannot back star grey to bounce back on British Champions Day
'Field Of Gold got a shocking ride at Royal Ascot' - why Tom Segal cannot back star grey to bounce back on British Champions Day
icon
British Champions Day
British Champions Day 2025 betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with Paddy Power
British Champions Day 2025 betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet £10 with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their top tips for a spectacular Champions Day card at Ascot
Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy provide their top tips for a spectacular Champions Day card at Ascot
icon
In The Know
What impact could pacemakers have on a star-studded Champion Stakes?
What impact could pacemakers have on a star-studded Champion Stakes?
icon
Raceday Intel
'Field Of Gold HAS to be taken on' - strong views as Page Fuller and David Redvers join the team for Champions Day
'Field Of Gold HAS to be taken on' - strong views as Page Fuller and David Redvers join the team for Champions Day
icon
The Punting Panel
padlock
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