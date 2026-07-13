Harry Cobden seeks fourth straight Summer Plate win as Dan Skelton relies on one entry in Market Rasen feature - three Saturday races to note

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The Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35 Curragh) is the highlight of Saturday's action, but there are plenty of must-watch races in Britain on a busy day. Below we look at three of them . . .

Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes ( 3.37 Newbury )

The Super Sprint at Newbury, the main betting race of the day, is always an interesting two-year-old contest to try to unravel.

The runners are allotted weights according to their sale price, meaning cheaper buys carry less, and it therefore offers smaller connections the chance of a hefty payday.

With a total pot of £275,000 and money all the way down to tenth, a big field is guaranteed and 30 entries were made on Monday, including Bint Archange, Vollering and Bill The Bull.

Bint Archange wins the Dragon Stakes at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Bint Archange, a two-time winner who was successful in the Listed Dragon Stakes last time, will be looking to continue the fine record of fillies in the Super Sprint for trainer Richard Hughes, who rode one of the race's most famous winners in Tiggy Wiggy in 2014.

Tiggy Wiggy's trainer Richard Hannon, who has continued his father's excellent record by winning the race four times, has five entries, including Rollthedicebaby and Leucothea, while last year's winning trainer Rod Millman could turn to Courage Best and Devon Angel in his bid for a third success.

Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase ( 2.45 Market Rasen )

It's the biggest day of the summer jumps season at Market Rasen, where the Summer Plate takes centre stage.

The £75,000 chase has attracted 16 possible runners from three different countries.

Perhaps most notably, Dan Skelton has made just one entry in Kingston Narcissus, who has finished second on both his starts since being bought out of Rebecca Menzies's stable for £25,000 at the horses-in-training sale in May.

Skelton has made a blistering start to the season as he looks to break new records and he is set to bid for a second Plate success, ten years on from his first.

Welsh trainer Mickey Bowen will be aiming for a first success in a race his father Peter won a record eight times and he has three entries, with brothers Sean and James already booked for Pour Les Filles and Queensbury Boy. The trio is completed by King Roly.

Harry Cobden: loves riding in the Summer Plate Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The jockey to note, however, is Harry Cobden as he has won the last three runnings, each time for a different trainer.

Riaan (Gordon Elliott) and Baltic Bird (William Durkan) could represent Ireland.

Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap ( 3.15 Ripon )

Ripon's feature race of the season may not come until next month's Great St Wilfrid, but the track gets an airing on ITV4 courtesy of the Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap (3.15).

The meeting, which helps kick-start the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival, is headlined by the 1m4f contest, for which 14 runners were entered on Monday.

Haayimm (right): looks a good sort for Ripon test Credit: Grossick Photography

The progressive Ed Bethell-trained Haayimm looks the type needed for such an assignment in the colours of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, whose most recent big-race victory of a brilliant season came in Saturday's John Smith's Cup with Raammee.

Other notable entries include four-time course winner Spioradalta, the in-form Salamanca City and Chester Cup third Duraji.

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