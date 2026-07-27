Harry Redknapp teams up with Dan Skelton with 'very rare' £360,000 recruit

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Harry Redknapp has sent a big-money recruit from Ireland to champion trainer Dan Skelton and "can't wait" for the core jump season to start.

Redknapp, who won last year's King George with The Jukebox Man, was known for his shopping sprees as a football manager and he has been bolstering his team for the core jumps season, with £360,000 purchase Kaiser Ball joining Skelton.

Kaiser Ball raced twice in Ireland, where he won a Fairyhouse bumper on his debut for Willie Mullins before finishing third over hurdles for Tony Costello in a race at Limerick won by King Rasko Grey, who won Grade 1s at the big spring festivals at Cheltenham and Punchestown.

The six-year-old has been registered as being owned by a four-strong group including Redknapp.

"I'm relying on Dan's judgement really. He was keen on the horse and I'm hopeful we'll have some fun. I can't wait for the jumps season to start, I love it," Redknapp told the Press Association.

"Dan is from a fantastic racing family. You only have to look at the whole set-up there. Dan has done amazing, Harry [Skelton] is a fantastic jockey and their dad [Nick Skelton] knows a thing or two about horses.

"They had an amazing last season with Dan becoming champion trainer so hopefully there's lots to look forward to."

Kaiser Ball bought for £360,000 by Tom Malone at Goffs in May Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

Kaiser Ball was bought by Tom Malone at the Goffs UK Spring Horses-in-Training and Point-to-Point Sale in May.

Speaking at the time, Malone said: "It's very rare a horse like that comes to market. He won a bumper by over seven lengths, and there were 140-rated horses everywhere around him in that race.

"He was third to a Cheltenham Festival winner on his first start over hurdles and hit the line hard, and all the horses around him on that day are all rated in the 140s too."

Redknapp has sent another of his new signings to The Jukebox Man's trainer Ben Pauling, with Mourne Crystal , a nine-length winner of a Portrush point-to-point in March, switching to the Gloucestershire stable.

Redknapp said: "I’ve bought another couple with Ben Pauling and one with DJ Jeffreys and hopefully there's a lot to look forward to.

Harry Redknapp: won last year's King George with The Jukebox Man Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We've also got a lovely horse called Mourne Crystal, who Ben thinks the world of. We’ve got big hopes for him this year."

The owner issued an update on The Jukebox Man , who has had wind surgery since finishing eighth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on his last start in March.

The eight-year-old came out of his festival run with muscle strains and a sore shoulder and was ruled out of running at Punchestown.

“I went down to Ben's yard last week and The Jukebox Man has come back well," Redknapp said. "The Gold Cup would be the dream, and he’s had a wind op.

"He had his problem before Cheltenham and we took the chance he would be okay, but he wasn’t right. There’s only one Cheltenham Gold Cup and we took a gamble we would get away with it, but we’ll hopefully go there again next year and give it another go."

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