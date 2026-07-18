Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Queensbury Boy , a high-profile recruit to the Mickey Bowen stable last autumn, bagged a big prize when landing the Summer Plate.

Ridden patiently by James Bowen, the seven-year-old was settled in midfield before moving into contention approaching the home turn. He still had three lengths to find jumping the final fence, with the Dan Skelton-trained favourite Kingston Narcisus appearing set for victory and trading as low as 1.08 in running.

However, Queensbury Boy produced a determined late surge to get up in the closing strides and win by a neck.

Mickey Bowen said: "It was brilliant. Before the race we were very hopeful. He likes going right-handed and good ground, and we thought it would suit him. Only two yards before the line I thought we'd get up."

Bought for £75,000 at David Maxwell's dispersal sale in October 2025, Queensbury Boy arrived with a lofty reputation.

Bowen added: "He's been running some nice races in good company and was up in grade today. The cheekpieces have probably helped him find that bit extra."

Bowen also credited his father, Peter, an eight-time Summer Plate winner, for persuading the team to target the race after the Summer Cup.

High Fibre delivers

High Fibre won for the first time over hurdles since joining James Owen's stable when landing the Summer Hurdle under Sean Bowen.

Purchased from Harry Fry's yard last month, the seven-year-old had a Flat outing eight days ago before returning to hurdles to score by two and three-quarter lengths. Well backed into 7-2 from double-figure odds, he was ridden patiently before reeling in Indemnity after the final flight.

Owen told Racing TV: "He stayed really well and we thought he was well handicapped. The visor has probably brought out that bit of improvement.

"We'll go back on the Flat now, where he's very well handicapped, before returning over hurdles in the autumn."

Sean Bowen was completing a double after victory in the opening novice hurdle aboard Gordon Elliott's Master Haku .

Owen left with a treble after the wins of No More Bolero and Oneinthewell.

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.