Dan Skelton's four Market Rasen contenders assessed – including a horse top tipster Harry Wilson thinks has a 'massive chance'

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Dan Skelton is sending a small but select team of four to Market Rasen on Saturday, including the red-hot favourites for the two feature races, the Summer Hurdle and Summer Plate. We look at his contenders and top tipster Harry Wilson shares his verdict on each of their chances.

1.35 Market Rasen: Betway Free Bet Club Novices' Hurdle

Loriko failed to strike in five starts last season but has won his two starts this summer in fine style at Huntingdon and Uttoxeter.

He has had a wind operation since his latest run and has to give 5lb to Gordon Elliott's Master Haku.

Harry Wilson's view: Loriko may not have won last season but he did show smart form on his only try over this sort of distance on a sound surface at Ascot in November, splitting subsequent Grade 2 winner Kripticjim and the now 134-rated Reckless Spending. He has won his last two comfortably, most recently thumping Biggles (smart Flat horse) under a penalty, and doesn't look to have much to beat, with his biggest rival Master Haku having disappointed on his two starts beyond 2m.

Loriko 13:35 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.10 Market Rasen: Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle

Odds: 2-1

Dan Skelton is a genius at targeting these valuable handicap hurdles and the unexposed Louis Veron has an intriguing profile.

The five-year-old is two from four and recorded a dominant 16-length success in a novice hurdle at Stratford on his latest start last month.

He was put up 8lb to a mark of 124 by the handicapper but that may not be enough to stop him recording a third consecutive win.

Harry Wilson's view: Louis Veron's runner-up effort on his debut has worked out well, with the third and fourth now rated 133 and 122, and his win at Stratford last month, when he gave 7lb and a 16-length drubbing to the 110-rated Maskarvel, marked him as one with considerable potential. He won in a good time that day and could be chucked in off an opening mark of 124, given he recorded a Racing Post Rating of 134 last time. Massive chance.

Louis Veron 14:10 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.10 Market Rasen: Betway Summer Handicap Hurdle

Odds: 25-1

Joined Dan Skelton from Willie Mullins in February rated 133 but has beaten only two horses in four starts since and has plummeted down the handicap to a mark of 122.

He is rated 91 on the Flat, so there is clearly talent. He had a wind op before his latest defeat at Newton Abbot and perhaps we will see an improved performance here as a result.

Harry Wilson's view: Skelton will get to the bottom of Charlus eventually, given he was useful on the Flat, but he hasn't shown anything in his four starts for the trainer that makes him warrant consideration. He may come on for last month's return following a break and wind surgery but the fact Harry Skelton rides his stablemate tempers enthusiasm.

Charlus 14:10 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.45 Market Rasen: Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase

Odds: 7-2

Kingston Narcissus is another who has an intriguing profile as Dan Skelton tries to win the Summer Plate for the first time since Long House Hall in 2016.

He joined Skelton's yard from Rebecca Menzies last month and has finished second in his two starts since, most recently shaping like the winner over 2m at Uttoxeter before just failing to get past the favourite Newton Rambler, who had got first run.

The step up in trip should suit him better here.

Harry Wilson's view: Kingston Narcissus was a clear-cut 2m4f winner for his former yard but didn't seem to see that trip out as well as the winner on his first run for Skelton at Worcester last month and then he couldn't get past a winner who set a good pace when dropped back to 2m last time. He's gone up 3lb for that effort and Skelton is reaching for cheekpieces, so he's a favourite I'll be taking on. Soul Icon , runner-up in 2024, is my pick.

Kingston Narcissus 14:45 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton Soul Icon 14:45 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Keiran Burke

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