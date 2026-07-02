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Dan Skelton
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Dan Skelton hails 'amazing' start in his bid to topple Martin Pipe record - and he reveals double championship aim

Dan Skelton is all smiles as he lifts the champion trainer trophy at Sandown in April
Dan Skelton is all smiles as he lifts the British champion trainer trophy at Sandown in AprilCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Dan Skelton's audacious bid to beat Martin Pipe's record of 243 winners in a season is going exactly how he hoped it would after the first two months, with the champion trainer looking forward to welcoming back his strongest ever team for the core season later this month. 

Skelton's scorching start to his title defence has seen him saddle 24 winners from 66 runners in May and 27 winners from 62 runners in June, making it his best beginning to a campaign. 

After claiming his first British jumps trainers' title by a landslide at the end of April, Skelton set his sights on the record Pipe achieved in 1999-2000 and he believes the first two months of the season have laid the perfect foundations.

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