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Dan Skelton hails 'amazing' start in his bid to topple Martin Pipe record - and he reveals double championship aim
Dan Skelton's audacious bid to beat Martin Pipe's record of 243 winners in a season is going exactly how he hoped it would after the first two months, with the champion trainer looking forward to welcoming back his strongest ever team for the core season later this month.
Skelton's scorching start to his title defence has seen him saddle 24 winners from 66 runners in May and 27 winners from 62 runners in June, making it his best beginning to a campaign.
After claiming his first British jumps trainers' title by a landslide at the end of April, Skelton set his sights on the record Pipe achieved in 1999-2000 and he believes the first two months of the season have laid the perfect foundations.
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Published on inDan Skelton
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- Dan Skelton is 4-6 to smash Martin Pipe's 243-winner record – and his start has been nothing short of extraordinary
- Dan Skelton comes up short in attempt at 62-1 Stratford six-fold despite training favourite in all six races
- 'It shows no sign of dropping' - Dan Skelton reflects on relentless demand after €150,000 Derby Sale signing
- ‘We’ve bought with Martin Pipe’s record in mind’ - Dan Skelton chasing history with bold sales ring strategy
- Dan Skelton swoops for €500,000 sale-topper in Auteuil who 'is ready-made to go straight into the big races'
- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
- England vs DR Congo betting offer: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets