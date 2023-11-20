Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Whip review

'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification

'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification

icon
France
padlock
Whip offences 'moving in positive direction' with breaches at lowest level since introduction of new rules
Whip offences 'moving in positive direction' with breaches at lowest level since introduction of new rules
icon
Whip review
padlock
Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
France to introduce on-the-day disqualification for nine or more strikes of the whip
France to introduce on-the-day disqualification for nine or more strikes of the whip
icon
Whip review
'It happens almost every week' - BHA says Frankie Dettori's royal referral is evidence new whip regime is working
'It happens almost every week' - BHA says Frankie Dettori's royal referral is evidence new whip regime is working
icon
Whip review
Don't judge how well the new whip rules are working solely on the size of the bans handed out
Don't judge how well the new whip rules are working solely on the size of the bans handed out
icon
Another View
padlock
'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules
'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules
icon
Britain
Ex-jockeys' chief Struthers warns of growing discontent in weighing room as whip suspensions mount up
Ex-jockeys' chief Struthers warns of growing discontent in weighing room as whip suspensions mount up
icon
Britain
'It seems harsh' - James Best considers appeal to 14-day ban over use of whip
'It seems harsh' - James Best considers appeal to 14-day ban over use of whip
icon
Whip review
49 days worth of whip bans dished out by Whip Review Committee this week
49 days worth of whip bans dished out by Whip Review Committee this week
icon
Britain
Relief for Harry Cobden as risk of long totting-up ban recedes under whip rule changes
Relief for Harry Cobden as risk of long totting-up ban recedes under whip rule changes
icon
Whip review
New whip rules on the Flat come into force on Monday at all-weather fixtures
New whip rules on the Flat come into force on Monday at all-weather fixtures
icon
Whip review
Julie Harrington: whip rules had to change for Cheltenham - this can make the sport look better
Julie Harrington: whip rules had to change for Cheltenham - this can make the sport look better
icon
Whip review
padlock
Nine bans handed out to jump jockeys in latest whip review committee findings
Nine bans handed out to jump jockeys in latest whip review committee findings
icon
Whip review
Julie Harrington: new whip rules are not pandering to people who will never love the sport
Julie Harrington: new whip rules are not pandering to people who will never love the sport
icon
Britain
The dangers are all too obvious as we move one day closer to Cheltenham
The dangers are all too obvious as we move one day closer to Cheltenham
icon
Britain
padlock
'Everyone's petrified' - Richard Patrick hits out over new whip rules after being handed eight-day ban
'Everyone's petrified' - Richard Patrick hits out over new whip rules after being handed eight-day ban
icon
Britain
padlock
Three more jump jockeys suspended under new whip rules
Three more jump jockeys suspended under new whip rules
icon
Whip review
'Livid' Paul Nicholls hits out at BHA over timing of new whip rules
'Livid' Paul Nicholls hits out at BHA over timing of new whip rules
icon
Britain
Tom Marquand: 'It's going to be hard to tell what is and isn't acceptable under new whip rules'
Tom Marquand: 'It's going to be hard to tell what is and isn't acceptable under new whip rules'
icon
Whip review
padlock
'It's scary and something that really worries me' - Gordon Elliott voices concern over whip rules
'It's scary and something that really worries me' - Gordon Elliott voices concern over whip rules
icon
Whip review
'He was determined to win' - Nicholls says riders must be aware of new whip rules
'He was determined to win' - Nicholls says riders must be aware of new whip rules
icon
Whip review
BHA hopes first disqualification 'sends clear message' to jockeys over the whip before Cheltenham
BHA hopes first disqualification 'sends clear message' to jockeys over the whip before Cheltenham
icon
Whip review
'These people don't understand' - Moore frustrated as stable jockeys pick up whip bans
'These people don't understand' - Moore frustrated as stable jockeys pick up whip bans
icon
Whip review
padlock
'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification

'You can't shout stop from the stands' - French racing reacts to first whip disqualification

icon
France
padlock
Whip offences 'moving in positive direction' with breaches at lowest level since introduction of new rules
Whip offences 'moving in positive direction' with breaches at lowest level since introduction of new rules
icon
Whip review
padlock
Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
France to introduce on-the-day disqualification for nine or more strikes of the whip
icon
Whip review
Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
France to introduce on-the-day disqualification for nine or more strikes of the whip
icon
Whip review
'It happens almost every week' - BHA says Frankie Dettori's royal referral is evidence new whip regime is working
'It happens almost every week' - BHA says Frankie Dettori's royal referral is evidence new whip regime is working
icon
Whip review
Don't judge how well the new whip rules are working solely on the size of the bans handed out
Don't judge how well the new whip rules are working solely on the size of the bans handed out
icon
Another View
padlock
'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules
'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules
icon
Britain
Ex-jockeys' chief Struthers warns of growing discontent in weighing room as whip suspensions mount up
Ex-jockeys' chief Struthers warns of growing discontent in weighing room as whip suspensions mount up
icon
Britain
'It seems harsh' - James Best considers appeal to 14-day ban over use of whip
'It seems harsh' - James Best considers appeal to 14-day ban over use of whip
icon
Whip review
49 days worth of whip bans dished out by Whip Review Committee this week
49 days worth of whip bans dished out by Whip Review Committee this week
icon
Britain
Relief for Harry Cobden as risk of long totting-up ban recedes under whip rule changes
Relief for Harry Cobden as risk of long totting-up ban recedes under whip rule changes
icon
Whip review
New whip rules on the Flat come into force on Monday at all-weather fixtures
New whip rules on the Flat come into force on Monday at all-weather fixtures
icon
Whip review
Julie Harrington: whip rules had to change for Cheltenham - this can make the sport look better
Julie Harrington: whip rules had to change for Cheltenham - this can make the sport look better
icon
Whip review
padlock
Nine bans handed out to jump jockeys in latest whip review committee findings
Nine bans handed out to jump jockeys in latest whip review committee findings
icon
Whip review
Julie Harrington: new whip rules are not pandering to people who will never love the sport
Julie Harrington: new whip rules are not pandering to people who will never love the sport
icon
Britain
The dangers are all too obvious as we move one day closer to Cheltenham
The dangers are all too obvious as we move one day closer to Cheltenham
icon
Britain
padlock
'Everyone's petrified' - Richard Patrick hits out over new whip rules after being handed eight-day ban
'Everyone's petrified' - Richard Patrick hits out over new whip rules after being handed eight-day ban
icon
Britain
padlock
Three more jump jockeys suspended under new whip rules
Three more jump jockeys suspended under new whip rules
icon
Whip review
'Livid' Paul Nicholls hits out at BHA over timing of new whip rules
'Livid' Paul Nicholls hits out at BHA over timing of new whip rules
icon
Britain
Tom Marquand: 'It's going to be hard to tell what is and isn't acceptable under new whip rules'
Tom Marquand: 'It's going to be hard to tell what is and isn't acceptable under new whip rules'
icon
Whip review
padlock
'It's scary and something that really worries me' - Gordon Elliott voices concern over whip rules
'It's scary and something that really worries me' - Gordon Elliott voices concern over whip rules
icon
Whip review
'He was determined to win' - Nicholls says riders must be aware of new whip rules
'He was determined to win' - Nicholls says riders must be aware of new whip rules
icon
Whip review
BHA hopes first disqualification 'sends clear message' to jockeys over the whip before Cheltenham
BHA hopes first disqualification 'sends clear message' to jockeys over the whip before Cheltenham
icon
Whip review
'These people don't understand' - Moore frustrated as stable jockeys pick up whip bans
'These people don't understand' - Moore frustrated as stable jockeys pick up whip bans
icon
Whip review
padlock
12
chevron icon