Nine bans handed out to jump jockeys in latest whip review committee findings

Britain's jump jockeys continue to adapt to the new era of whip rules, with the number of suspensions handed out by the BHA's whip review committee down again in the third week since the move from bedding-in period to full implementation.

Nine suspensions were given out, all but one of them for the entry-level period of four days, with the most serious ban the seven days given to amateur rider Charlie Sprake for going two over the permitted number of seven strikes when finishing second on Diligent at Wincanton last Wednesday. The first two weeks featured 20 and 12 rides which resulted in suspensions.

Of the nine offences committed in the week to Sunday March 5, only four were related to the number of strokes of the whip, with five for more technical infringements. Champion jockey Brian Hughes received four days for raising his arm above shoulder height, while the same suspension was applied in one case each of: using the whip without regard to the horse's stride; using the whip when clearly winning; not allowing a horse time to respond; and use in the incorrect place.

In keeping with the first two weeks the majority of offences were committed by jockeys without a full professional licence, with three amateur riders and two conditionals picking up a ban. A total of nine is deemed to be broadly in line with the number of cases in an average week under the previous rules.

None of the sanctions related to Class 1 or 2 races – the new rules double the sanction for infringements in major races to deter a 'win-at-all-costs' attitude – although that trend will be put under greater strain next week at the Cheltenham Festival.

Since the new rules and penalty structure were introduced on February 13, two horses have been disqualified after their riders went four strikes over the limit; Lunar Discovery lost second place in a bumper at Ayr, as did Mavis Pike in a bumper at Newcastle.

Only one offence was recorded on the Flat under the old rules, with Jamie Spencer incurring a two-day ban for raising his arm above shoulder height, a sanction that would rise to four days for any similar infringement once the bedding-in period comes to an end on March 27.

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.