'It happens almost every week' - BHA says Dettori's royal referral is evidence new whip regime is working

Brant Dunshea, chief regulatory officer of the BHA, has told the Racing Post that the emergence of Frankie Dettori's breach of the whip rules a week after he finished second on Inspiral in the Queen Anne Stakes is evidence that the new regime is working as intended.

Dettori was handed an eight-day suspension on Tuesday by the whip referral committee for going one over the permitted level of six strikes. The ban rules him out of Newmarket's July festival and denies him a final shot at winning the July Cup, the sole domestic Group 1 missing from his CV.

Oisin Murphy and Daniel Muscutt will also miss the meeting for going one over the permitted number of strikes during Royal Ascot, with all three jockeys' penalties doubled because the offences were committed in Class 2 races or above.

During a wide-ranging interview covering the implementation of the new whip rules, Dunshea rejected the suggestion made by some on social media that Dettori's offence would have slipped through the net but for it being highlighted on Twitter.

Dunshea said: "One of the key themes that emerged from the consultation was that there was an inconsistency in the previous framework for regulating use of the whip.

"The steering group came up with the recommendation that we establish the whip review committee and the terms of reference for that committee are sufficiently broad that they are empowered to review any race for any matter that might not be picked up on raceday.

Brant Dunshea: BHA chief regulatory officer

"That process is at the heart of the recommendation in terms of ensuring consistency. It’s happened almost every week since implementation that something has been addressed by the committee that was not picked up on the raceday."

Dunshea said that the sheer workload of the stewards during Royal Ascot meant not all breaches were dealt with on the day they were committed.

"When you think about the ride in question, the first day of Royal Ascot was an incredibly busy day in the stewards’ room and they didn’t get to it," said Dunshea.

"I recall the Johnny Velazquez whip sanction wasn’t picked up on the day either. I think they got to it the next day or the day after. It happens and that’s exactly why the steering group made the recommendation to establish the committee, so that these matters could be dealt with in a consistent way and anything missed would be picked up.

"Obviously it was the royal meeting, a high-profile jockey and a high-profile race, but if you set that aside, this happens frequently enough for it not to be any concern to me."

Dunshea rejected the characterisation of the weighing room as having a febrile atmosphere and said he was pleased with the spirit in which the BHA, Professional Jockeys Association and senior riders had united over various issues that have arisen since the new regime was introduced in the spring.

He said: "It’s difficult to work through something like this in a collaborative way if you personalise it and I think what we’ve been able to do with the jockeys, including leading riders across both cohorts, has been about looking at the big picture and at the issues, and how we can work through them. It’s been a positive process."

JohnNY Velazquez was among the riders to receive a whip ban at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Asked how he felt about the rise in the number of days served by jockeys who infringe the whip rules, Dunshea praised riders for showing flexibility in adapting to the new era of regulation.

"The number of breaches is quite a positive statistic," he said. "After more than 30,000 rides across six months and both codes – including the initial period when there were a higher number of breaches – the data is showing that one ride is in breach out of every hundred. That is an exceptional statistic.

"In terms of the penalties, the recommendation from the steering group was that there was an increase in the sanctions to act as a deterrent. There was also the recommendation to introduce disqualification as an ultimate deterrent.

"I think both of those recommendations have delivered what ultimately was the underlying principle from the steering group – and from the Horse Welfare Board that mandated the BHA to initiate the review process – which was to see a behavioural change in the way jockeys use the whip."

The BHA, PJA and senior jockeys have met once a fortnight since the introduction of the new rules and a number of interim changes to the original rules have been implemented. A six-monthly review of the new rules and those interim changes is due to take place next month.

Dettori appeal against careless riding ban to be heard on Thursday

On Thursday Dettori will seek to overturn a separate nine-day careless riding ban handed out at Royal Ascot that is set to rule him out of the ride on Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on July 8.

Dettori was suspended after allowing the King and Queen's horse Saga to shift right-handed entering the first bend in the Listed Wolferton Stakes and cause interference to several of his rivals.

