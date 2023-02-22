19 jockeys banned for breaking new whip rules and Ayr runner-up first horse to be disqualified

Charlotte Jones has created some unwanted history by becoming the first jockey to have her mount disqualified for excessive use of the whip, one of 20 offences treated by the BHA's new whip referral committee following the first operational week of the new rules.

Lunar Discovery finished second in the but Jones was found to have used the whip 11 times, which at four over the permitted level triggered an automatic disqualification and a 14 day ban.

As reported in the Racing Post on Monday, after picking up an 18 day ban for his winning ride on Makin'yourmindup at Haydock on Saturday, as will Luke Scott and Cameron Iles. Kevin Brogan will miss the opening day of the festival.

Brant Dunshea, the BHA's chief regulatory officer, said: "Jockeys have had more than four weeks to adapt to the new rules through the bedding-in period. As the jockeys themselves have stated, it is now up to them to ensure that they ride within the new rules.

"Disqualification has been introduced as the ultimate deterrent for overuse of the whip. There is simply no excuse for using the whip four or more times above the permitted level. It was always likely that the disqualification rule would need to be invoked in the early stages of the implementation of the new rules. We hope that this sends a clear message to all jockeys and reinforces this deterrent effect."

was the highest profile race to feature whip offences, with Williams getting his 18-day ban for his winning ride on Makin'yourmindup and Brogan handed eight days for his ride on runner-up Collectors Item, who lost out by a short head.

Under the new rules, bans are doubled in Class 1 and 2 races and Luke Scott also suffered under that new regulation. He received a 14-day ban for his ride on Progressive in a Class 2 handicap hurdle at Wetherby on February 15.

On the case of Williams, Dunshea added: "The whip has been used not only above the permitted level, but also from above shoulder height on multiple occasions. This is a breach of the rules in most racing jurisdictions.

“Lorcan was advised on numerous occasions throughout the bedding in period of rides that would amount to a breach of the new Rules should he continued to ride in the same manner. The review committee have included a mandatory session with the British Racing School as part of his penalty. This is part of the purpose of the committee, to bring about improvements in riding standards.”

List of jockeys banned under new whip rules

Gavin Sheehan (used whip once above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-10

Conor O’Farrell (used whip without giving mount time to respond)

Ban: March 7-10

Charlotte Jones (used whip four times above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-20

Luke Scott (used whip twice above permitted level in Class 2 race)

Ban: March 7-20

Caoilin Quinn (used whip once above shoulder height)

Ban: March 7-10

Dillan Hurst: (used whip twice above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-13

Edward Austin (used whip without giving mount time to respond)

Ban: March 7-10

Jack Hogan (used whip once above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-10

Dylan Kitts (used whip once above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-10

Niall Houlihan (used whip once above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-10

Harry Kimber (used whip without giving mount time to respond)

Ban: March 7-10

Toby McCain-Mitchell (used whip without giving mount time to respond)

Ban: March 7-8, March 10, March 19

Meisha Micklewright (used whip once above shoulder height)

Ban: March 7-8, March 10, March 19

Alex Edwards (used whip twice above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-13

Aidan Coleman (used whip without giving mount time to respond)

Ban: March 7-10

Cameron Isles (used whip without giving mount time to respond and twice above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-17

Harry Kimber (used whip once above permitted level)

Ban: March 11-13, March 18

Lorcan Williams (used whip twice above permitted level and above shoulder height in Class 1 race)

Ban: March 7-24

Kevin Brogan (used whip once above permitted level in Class 1 race)

Ban: March 7-14

Derek Fox (used whip twice above permitted level)

Ban: March 7-13

Read this next:

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. . Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.