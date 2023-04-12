'It seems harsh' - James Best considers appeal to 14-day ban over use of whip

Jockey James Best is considering whether to appeal a 14-day ban over his use of the whip after his mount in the West Wales National was found to have "moderate weals" post-race.

The marks on the John Flint-trained Amateur were reported by the veterinary officer after an inspection following a third-placed finish at Ffos Las on Sunday.

Best, who is set to serve 14 days between April 25 and May 14, said: "I have been on the phone to Adam McNamara [PJA racing executive], who is working with [solicitor] Rory Mac Neice on it and they'll discuss amongst themselves whether we appeal.

"It seems harsh getting 14 days and it was awfully unlucky that it left some marks as I feel I was using the whip in the correct way."

Best, who has ridden nine winners this season and landed the Grimthorpe Chase on Moroder last month, was among 11 jockeys to fall foul of the whip rules in the latest batch of sanctions by the BHA's whip review committee.

Flat jockey George Wood was banned for eight days for using the whip without giving his mount, Miss Bella Brand, time to respond and once above the permitted level of six before the turn into the home straight at Lingfield on Good Friday.

Amateur rider Joanna Walton was given a seven-day ban for using the whip twice above the permitted level of seven aboard Ashjan in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle at Carlisle on Saturday.

Gowran Park meeting rescheduled for next Tuesday

HRI has announced the Gowran Park meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday but cancelled due to a waterlogged track will now take place on Tuesday evening. The meeting will close for fresh entries by noon on Thursday, April 13 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Sunday, April 16.

