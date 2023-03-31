49 days worth of whip bans dished out by Whip Review Committee this week

Four jockeys were given suspensions from the first three days of new whip rules being implemented on the Flat, but a total of 49 days were dished out to all ten riders found guilty of riding offences.

Flat rules were introduced on Monday, six weeks on from the jumps, but Irish-based claimer Mark McDonagh was given the longest ban from the Whip Review Committee for ten days for a winning ride over obstacles at Hexham.

He used his whip three times over the count of seven when winning by a head on Chameron in a 2m4f handicap chase on Tuesday. The jockey of the second, Nathan Moscrop, also picked up a four-day suspension for using the whip without giving his mount High Moon time to respond.

Apprentice Flat jockey Harry Russell will miss seven days for using his whip in the incorrect place when winning aboard Murbih in a 6f handicap at Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

Flat riders Billy Loughnane and Ben Sanderson also picked up four-day bans for using the whip seven times this week, once over the new threshold, while Oisin Orr also was suspended for the same period for not allowing enough time between using the whip aboard Tanseeq at Wolverhampton.

Harry Bannister, Stephen Mulqueen, Billy Garritty and Sean Bowen also picked up four-day bans.

