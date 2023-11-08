Whip offences 'moving in positive direction' with breaches at lowest level since introduction of new rules
Whip offences in British racing dipped to their lowest level last month since controversial new rules were introduced in February, with an offence rate of just 0.5 per cent of rides.
Statistics provided by the BHA for racing up to and including October 29 revealed only 35 punishable offences during the month from 6,935 rides, albeit they included a high-profile 16-day suspension for Frankie Dettori for using the whip above the permitted level on Trawlerman and Kinross on British Champions Day at Ascot.
The offending rate continued a downward trend of suspensions from a high of 1.93 per cent in February (34 offences from 1,765 rides), when the rules first came into effect. In total, there have been 511 rides that have breached the rules from 62,225 over jumps and on the Flat since February, giving an overall offending rate of 0.82 per cent.
Published on 8 November 2023inWhip review
Last updated 14:30, 8 November 2023
- Whip penalties are clearly not working in biggest races - so do trainers and owners need punishing too?
- France to introduce on-the-day disqualification for nine or more strikes of the whip
- 'It happens almost every week' - BHA says Frankie Dettori's royal referral is evidence new whip regime is working
- Don't judge how well the new whip rules are working solely on the size of the bans handed out
- 'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules
