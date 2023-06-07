Ex-jockeys' chief Struthers warns of growing discontent in weighing room as whip suspensions mount up

Former Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) chief executive Paul Struthers believes "emotions are running high" in the weighing room as jockeys continue to adapt to British racing's new whip rules.

While the organisation he left after ten years at the helm in late 2021 has been undergoing convulsions in recent weeks – the departure of his successor Ian McMahon was announced after an emergency general meeting on Sunday – Struthers has remained strident in his support of jockeys.

As the crisis at the PJA has deepened in recent weeks he has been linked with a potential return to the role of chief executive and has weighed in on the issue of the whip on several occasions.

Writing in his latest blog, Struthers highlighted the increase in the number of suspensions handed out since the new rules were implemented in the spring and called for the BHA to revisit some of the penalties for lesser infringements, and to "show the same adaptability as the jockeys have shown".

Struthers calculates that, in the nine weeks the rules have been in force both on the Flat and over jumps, there have been 202 separate suspensions amounting to 1,169 days.

Paul Struthers: believes some of the bans handed out under the whip rules are excessive Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"That's more than four years’ worth of cumulative suspensions in less than four months," he said. "Not only is that a staggering amount, I have no doubt it is having a significant impact, both mentally and financially, on jockeys. Not just on those who have been suspended, but on those who are trying desperately to ride within the rules."

Struthers was instrumental in calming the waters along with then BHA chief executive Paul Bittar in the wake of the last major overhaul of the whip rules in 2011 and, since leaving the PJA, has founded his own PR and conflict resolution agency Moya Sport.

While the PJA has negotiated several amendments to the new rules and penalty structures with the BHA since the start of the bedding-in process – most recently in mid-May when changes were announced to the way the offence of using the whip without allowing time to respond – the body has not found itself entirely in step with its members on the subject.

Last month PJA chairman John Holmes and fellow board members Mick Fitzgerald and Simon Cox resigned, while new chair Nick Attenborough said he hoped the appointment of seven new board members – six of them active jockeys – would "ensure better communication with everyone".

Paul Struthers claims emotions are running high among jockeys Credit: Edward Whitaker

Struthers highlighted what he considers to be "ridiculously disproportionate" penalties for some offences, along with what he describes as the creation of "entirely unnecessary problems" associated with changes made to some technical offences.

He said: "Ten weeks into the rules and penalties applying to both codes of racing and it's clear that some elements are going well; whip use has reduced, jockeys have accepted the new permitted levels and racing is arguably easier on the eye [and let's face facts - it's clear that was the desired outcome for those in power].

"But averaging almost a year’s worth of suspensions every three weeks demonstrates that this isn't an issue that is going away and it is well beyond time for the BHA to show the same adaptability as the jockeys have shown. Just because jockeys have been quiet, don't think that emotions are not running high."

A BHA spokesperson said: "“We continue to monitor the new whip rules and engage constructively with the PJA and senior jockeys on the matter.”

Struthers stepped down as chief executive in the wake of the banning of Robbie Dunne for bullying Bryony Frost, a case which he had earlier called for the independent judicial panel to drop.

Read these next:

Embattled PJA appoints seven new board members after 'listening to membership'



New regime at PJA can raise jockeys' profiles as inimitable Dettori demonstrates the need for human stars

New PJA chief should 'speak the language' as organisation begins search following McMahon departure

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.