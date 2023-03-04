'Everyone's petrified' - Richard Patrick hits out over new whip rules after being handed eight-day ban

British jockeys are "petrified" to use the whip according to Richard Patrick, the latest rider to miss a day at the Cheltenham Festival after breaking the new rules.

Patrick received a four-day ban for hitting Eaton Collina once over the seven-strike limit when winning at Chepstow last Saturday, with a further four days added for hitting his mount in the wrong place more than once after the last. He will be out of action for eight days starting with Gold Cup day on March 17.

While accepting his punishment, Patrick criticised the timing of the new rules and said they are constantly on the minds of his weighing-room colleagues in the build-up to jump racing's biggest meeting.