'These people don't understand' - Moore frustrated as stable jockeys pick up whip bans

Gary Moore has voiced his frustration at what he perceives to be a lack of understanding from the British racing authorities over the whip after two of his stable jockeys featured among 19 handed bans on Wednesday.

The new whip rules came into force over jumps last week and feature a reduction in the number of permitted strikes, a tightening of the rules about using it over shoulder height and harsher penalties for misuse.

Caoilin Quinn, who joined the Moore stable before the jumps season, was penalised for using the whip above shoulder height and received a four-day ban, while Niall Houlihan, another of the trainer's riders, was also banned for the same period for using the whip once above the permitted level.